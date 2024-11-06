Trump Wins Florida in Ominous Sign for Harris
A historically solid Democratic county went for Donald Trump, not Kamala Harris.
Donald Trump won an overwhelming victory in Florida Tuesday, including in the state’s lone bellwether county that could signal trouble for Kamala Harris.
Miami-Dade, Florida’s most populous county, was solidly Democratic between 2008 and 2016, when Hillary Clinton won by 30 points.
In 2020, however, President Joe Biden won the county by only seven points. It seems that Miami-Dade’s rightward trend has continued.
On Tuesday, Trump became the first Republican candidate to win Miami-Dade County since George H.W. Bush captured the county in 1988.
Harris’s inability to capture Miami-Dade could potentially signal that she is underperforming among Latino voters (of which the county is home to nearly two million), which could be a sign of trouble for her performance nationally, according to Beacon Policy Advisors.
However, not everyone is convinced Harris losing Miami-Dade is the warning sign some analysts believed.
Joshua Cohen, The Nation’s resident policy wonk, said that Florida’s results were not likely to be indicative of larger national trends.
“In 2020, it was one of the few states that swung out right towards Trump. That seemed to be a sign that he was doing well nationally. It was more of a sign that he was doing well in states like Florida—[and there] are practically no other states in the country that are like Florida,” Cohen wrote.