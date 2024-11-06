Trump Wins Indiana—but There’s a Sign of Hope for Harris

Donald Trump has claimed Indiana, winning 11 electoral votes over Vice President Kamala Harris, according to the Associated Press. It’s the third time that Trump has won the historically conservative state.

While Harris was never projected to win the Hoosier State, one early bellwether of the national results did look up for the Democratic presidential nominee, however. Hamilton County, a suburb that Trump won by seven percentage points in 2020, sided with Harris on Tuesday, giving the Democrat a 1.2 percent lead with 65 percent of the vote tabulated, according to The New York Times.