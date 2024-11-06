Skip Navigation
Breaking News
Breaking News
from Washington and beyond
Most Recent Post
Paige Oamek/
/

Elon Musk Reveals 2024 Is Just the Start of His Election Meddling

Elon Musk says his pro-Trump America PAC already has plans for the next election.

Elon wears a black Make America Great Again Hat and makes a gun symbol with his two fingers pointed toward his own head
ANGELA WEISS/AFP/Getty Images

Elon Musk says his America PAC isn’t going anywhere after Election Day.

At the end of an X Space event Tuesday evening, Musk told his fans that his political action committee will “keep going after this election.”

Musk added that he is already “preparing for the midterms and any intermediate elections, as well as looking at elections at the district attorney level.”

The billionaire has already donated nearly $119 million of his own money to the PAC.

America PAC spent more than $19 million this election boosting Republicans in over a dozen House races around the country. Some of the races where Musk spent big, such as New York’s 17th district and New Jersey’s 7th district, could go his way—but for the most part Musk’s investments so far are a mixed bag. What he did succeed in, however, is dominating the airwaves and majorly sucking up to Donald Trump throughout the past several months. The PAC has spent a whopping $152 million to attempt to elect Trump as president.

While leading the America PAC, which essentially ran Trump’s ground game, Musk faced many struggles and legal challenges, mostly propelled by his sketchy actions. These included a data-scraping operation, a glitchy app, poor treatment of door knockers, and of course, his $1 million bribes to swing state voters.

Musk’s frightening QAnon turn, coupled with his willingness to spend, unfortunately means his PAC will be something to watch going forward.

Most Recent Post
Edith Olmsted/
/

Trump Brutally Mocks Poll That Predicted a Historic Loss for Him

Donald Trump celebrated winning Iowa by tearing into a pollster who predicted he would lose the state.

Donald Trump smiles
Mario Tama/Getty Images

Donald Trump’s campaign took a shot Tuesday at Iowa pollster Ann Selzer, after the former president declared victory in that state.

Selzer’s Iowa Poll in the Des Moines Register found last week that Kamala Harris had “leapfrogged” Trump in Iowa and was leading him 47 to 44 percent—a shocking result in a state that had previously gone for Trump twice. The Iowa Poll had correctly predicted Trump’s victory in the state in 2020 and 2016.

After Iowa was called for Trump Tuesday night, his campaign released a statement gloating about the win—and calling out the gold-standard pollster by name.

“Starting on Day 1 President Trump and Vice President JD Vance will help to ease costs, secure the border, and protect Social Security for retirees like Ann Selzer,” the statement said.

Trump won Iowa with 56.5 percent to Harris’s 41.9 percent, with 65 percent of votes reported.

Most Recent Post
Malcolm Ferguson/
/

New Hampshire’s New Republican Governor Stands for Exactly Nothing

Former Republican Senator Kelly Ayotte has defeated Democrat Joyce Craig in the most competitive governor’s race in the country.

New Hampshire Governor-elect Kelly Ayotte
Andrew Harnik/Pool/Getty Images
New Hampshire Governor-elect Kelly Ayotte

Abortion flip-flopper and former Trump critic turned stooge Kelly Ayotte has emerged victorious from the most competitive governor’s race in the country.

The former Republican senator defeated Democratic challenger and former Manchester Mayor Joyce Craig to maintain Republican control of the governor’s mansion in New Hampshire. The Associated Press called the race Tuesday evening, with Ayotte leading 52.1 percent to Craig’s 45.8 percent, and 62 percent of votes reported.

If Ayotte stands for anything but winning, it’s not clear what that may be, as she’s changed her stances on two of the biggest issues this election

The former senator said in 2022 that she wouldn’t alter a state law that restricts abortions after 24 weeks, but voted for a federal 20-week ban while she was in Congress. Ayotte also promised to strike down any more stringent anti-abortion laws, but maintains close relationships with anti-abortion lobbying groups.

Ayotte also reversed course on Donald Trump when realizing it was politically beneficial. In 2016, she unendorsed Trump after the Access Hollywood tapes surfaced, stating, “I think those statements are fundamentally talking, unfortunately, about assault.”

But after losing her election in 2016, she has reversed course and fully endorsed Trump, explaining that “there’s no question he’s the right choice for the White House … especially on this border issue.”

When asked about her sudden pivot on Trump during her final debate with Craig, Ayotte couldn’t come up with an answer.

You’re never going to stand up if your party’s in … that office. You’ll never stand up because you’re a party-line person. I’ve stood up to my party,” she said in a rambling, nonsensical answer. Ayotte has notably not stood up to her party.

Most Recent Post
Hafiz Rashid/
/

Trump’s Iowa Win Is a Harsh Reminder to Never Trust Election Polls

Donald Trump has just won the Iowa presidential election, despite that shock poll everyone kept citing the last few days.

Splitscreen of Donald Trump yelling and Kamala Harris looking worried
Getty x2

Former President Donald Trump has won Iowa in the 2024 presidential election and taken its six electoral votes, according to the Associated Press.

Trump won with 56.5 percent to Kamala Harris’s 41.9 percent, with 65 percent of votes reported. Trump’s win gives the former president a total of 207 electoral votes, closer to the 270 total needed to win the White House. Harris has 91 votes.

The win puts a damper on Kamala Harris’s momentum. Just days before the election, one poll in the Hawkeye State showed a stunning three-point lead for Harris in a Midwestern state that hadn’t been won by a Democratic presidential candidate since 2012. The poll shocked Trump and the political establishment and led many to believe Harris’s path to victory—and the Democratic Party’s control of the House–would be all but guaranteed.

In 2020, Trump won the state by eight points, earning 897,672 votes to Joe Biden’s 759,061. Trump also won the state in 2016, while President Barack Obama took Iowa in 2008 and 2012. Previously, Democrats won every other presidential election in the state going back to 1988, with the exception of George W. Bush’s victory in 2004. Trump won the state by a margin of 156,193, according to the AP’s count thus far.

Trump will be glad to have won Iowa, especially after the last-minute shock poll. The rest of the battleground states are still in play.

Most Recent Post
Malcolm Ferguson/
/

There’s at Least One Bright Spot for Michigan Democrats This Election

The Michigan state Supreme Court has now flipped blue.

A woman casts her votes at a polling booth
ALI KHALIGH/Middle East Images/AFP/Getty Images

The Michigan Supreme Court has flipped blue in a serious way.

Democratic nominees Kyra Bolden and Kymberly Ann Thomas each won judicial elections Tuesday night, taking over a court that Republicans had controlled for decades. Bolden is the first Black woman to serve on the Michigan Supreme Court. The state Supreme Court now sits at a 5-2 Democratic majority, with five liberals, one conservative, and one moderate.

This victory may signal optimism for Democrats in Michigan, as the crucial swing state comes down to the wire between presidential candidates Kamala Harris and Donald Trump. The presidential election has not yet been called. Issues like reproductive rights, LGBTQ rights, and other hugely impactful policies are now under Democratic jurisdiction.

More on the 2024 election results so far:
Trump Wins Florida in Ominous Sign for Harris
Most Recent Post
Edith Olmsted/
/

Harris Gets Troubling Sign from Trump’s Performance in North Carolina

Donald Trump has flipped a significant county away from Kamala Harris.

Donald Trump looks at the camera while sitting in a courtroom
Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images

Donald Trump won Anson County, North Carolina, on Tuesday, the first time the county has supported a Republican candidate since the 1970s, and only the second time in more than one hundred years.

Trump received 51.8 percent of the vote compared to Kamala Harris’s 48.3 percent, with 91.8 percent reporting, per NBC News.

Since U.S. Reconstruction, Anson County has voted for the Republican presidential candidate just two times: the first being Richard Nixon in 1972, and now Trump, according to WFAE’s Steve Harrison.

Anson has been experiencing a rightward shift observed in other rural counties in North Carolina, according to WUNC.

North Carolina has yet to be called in the presidential race.

Read more about voting results:
Trump Wins Florida in Ominous Sign for Harris
Most Recent Post
Hafiz Rashid/
/

Bomb Threats Target Native Voters in Key Swing State on Election Day

Arizona officials suspect the attack came from a foreign agent.

A Navajo woman wears a pin that says "Natives vote"
ERNESTO BENAVIDES/AFP/Getty Images
A member of the Navajo tribe participates in the event “Ride to the Polls” in Kayenta, Arizona, on November 5.

Bomb threats have been made against four voting sites in Navajo County, Arizona.

The threats are unsubstantiated, Arizona Secretary of State Adrian Fontes said, adding, “We have no reason to believe any voters or polling places are in jeopardy.”

The threats originated from a .ru email address, but Fontes said there was no confirmation that the threats came directly from Russia.

“The motive appears to ensue chaos, not to impact any political outcome,” Fontes said.

“This is another—we believe—probing attack,” Fontes added. “We also have reason to believe—although I won’t get into specifics—that this comes from one of our foreign enemies, namely Russia.”

Also in Arizona, the Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a bomb threat made inside the Maricopa County Superior Court where the recorder’s office is located. The threat is similar to the other threats in Arizona and elsewhere around the country, the sheriff’s office said.

“This is a national and state trend we are seeing with bomb threats. The information contained in the threat has been the same to all the other areas in the county. MCSO and our local partners are taking this matter seriously and will investigate. At this point there is no credible information to this issue,” Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office Sergeant Joaquin Enriquez said in a statement.

Bomb threats have been reported in several other battleground states, including Georgia, Pennsylvania, Michigan, and Wisconsin. None have been shown to be credible, the FBI says.

Most Recent Post
Paige Oamek/
/

Fani Willis Will Come Back to Keep Haunting Trump

Fani Willis has been reelected as Fulton County district attorney.

Fani Willis smiles while sitting in a chair
Alex Slitz/Pool/Getty Images

District Attorney Fani Willis was reelected Tuesday in Fulton County for a second four-year term. Willis is most known for bringing charges against former President Donald Trump over his efforts to overturn the 2020 presidential election.  

Willis defeated her Republican opponent, Courtney Kramer, an attorney and former Trump White House intern.

In 2023, the Fulton County District Attorney’s office indicted Trump and 18 others on felony charges in a large-scale racketeering case for their attempted election interference. Trump and other defendants continue to delay the case, successfully pushing back the first hearing to December. One successful tactic has been to try to throw doubt on Willis’s credibility in the case.

In her time in office, Willis has faced extreme Republican vitriol and threats, but her reelection means that Trump will hopefully have to face the music down the road. 

Most Recent Post
Malcolm Ferguson/
/

Trump Spends Election Night Taking Revenge on the Media

Donald Trump is targeting journalists he thinks were mean too him (by doing basic reporting).

Donald Trump smiles weirdly
Samuel Corum/Getty Images

Donald Trump’s revenge tour is underway, and he’s starting with the media.

Multiple journalists who were credentialed to cover the Trump campaign’s watch party have been barred from the event.

The first attack was toward former ABC News White House correspondent and current Puck senior political correspondent Tara Palmeri.

Palmeri was slated to provide coverage for the Amazon Election Night Special, live from the former president’s rally on his Palm Beach, Florida, property. But her credentials were pulled at the last minute.

Palmeri’s revoked credentials are likely directly linked to the way she’s covered the Trump campaign. Last week, Palmeri tweeted that “the Trump campaign has paused its premature celebration and fallen into sweat mode, as early-voting numbers indicate more women are turning up than men in must-win PA.”

Twitter screenshot Tara Palmeri @tarapalmeri: NEW: The Trump campaign has paused its premature celebration and fallen into sweat mode, as early-voting numbers indicate more women are turning up than men in must-win PA & operatives are bringing out the briefcases for lawfare. “They’re going so crazy here" http://puck.news/inside-mar-a-lago-pennsylavania-anxiety-chief-of-staff-games-czar-rfk-jr/?utm_source=twitter&utm_medium=organic_social_palmeri&utm_campaign=1&utm_content=inside-mar-a-lago-pennsylavania-anxiety-chief-of-staff-games-czar-rfk-jr 8:15 PM · Oct 31, 2024 · 3.1M Views

Senior Trump campaign manager Chris LaCivita took particular offense to Palmeri’s analysis, responding to her tweet with, “Actually this bullshit tweet is a result of the fact that ‘famed’ gossip columnist @tarapalmeri was DENIED credentials to enter Mar-a-largo to cover election night due to her ‘proclivity’ to write bullshit. well well well.”

Twitter screenshot Chris LaCivita @LaCivitaC Actually this bullshit tweet is a result of the fact that “famed” gossip columnist @tarapalmeri was DENIED credentials to enter Mar-a-largo to cover election night due to her “proclivity” to write bullshit. well well well (quote tweet of Jessica Palmeri)

Palmeri isn’t the only reporter that Team Trump has targeted. Three Politico reporters and a photographer also received notice Tuesday that they were banned from the same event over an accurate story they had written the day before about a Pennsylvania Trump field director who was fired for being a white nationalist. Axios reporter Sophia Cai was also banned from the election night event after publishing a story about Trump’s “anxiety.”

These petty blacklistings are indicative of what’s to come under another Trump term: a president who is openly antagonistic toward even the most standard reporting.

Most Recent Post
Hafiz Rashid/
/

Democrats Win Maryland Senate Race—and Say Goodbye to Larry Hogan

Angela Alsobrooks is headed to the Senate, as the Democratic Party picks up a crucial win in the race for Senate control.

Splitscreen of Maryland’s Angela Alsobrooks and Larry Hogan
Getty x2

In one of the most expensive Senate races in the country, Democrat Angela Alsobrooks prevailed and won Maryland’s open seat, defeating former Republican Governor Larry Hogan by a nine-point margin.

The Associated Press called for the race for Alsobrooks on Tuesday evening, with Alsobrooks leading Hogan 54.6 percent to 43.3 percent, with 52 percent of votes reported.

Alsobrooks defeated the moderate Hogan, who ran as an anti-Trump (but not pro-Harris) Republican and who enjoyed widespread popularity in Maryland during his two terms as governor despite the state being solidly Democratic in presidential elections. Alsobrooks is the county executive of Prince George’s County in Maryland near Washington, D.C., and will be Maryland’s first Black senator.

Over $105 million was spent by both candidates in the race, making it the fourth-most-expensive Senate race in the 2024 election cycle, according to nonpartisan organization OpenSecrets. In contrast, the previous holder of the seat, retiring Democrat Ben Cardin, spent only $5.1 million in his 2018 reelection effort.

Hogan’s entry in the race in February made what was considered a reliable Democratic Senate seat competitive and seemingly put Democrats’ plans to retain control of the chamber in jeopardy. Republican megadonors poured money into Hogan’s campaign, with one conservative super PAC flooding Maryland’s airwaves with attack ads against Alsobrooks. In the end, it wasn’t enough, as Alsobrooks was able to overcome the onslaught much like her victory over another well-funded candidate in the state’s Democratic primary, Representative David Trone.

Ultimately, Hogan’s war chest was not enough to overcome Alsobrooks’s advantage in the polls and Democrats’ counter-fundraising. The fact that he publicly criticized Donald Trump and admitted that he wouldn’t vote for the former president didn’t win him enough Democrats or independents to carry the state. Democrats can breathe a sigh of relief that they’ve held onto the Senate seat, which will bolster their efforts to retain control of the Senate. As it stands, they hold a 10-seat deficit, with 18 Senate races still to be called.

View More Posts
Read More:
Politics, Law, Supreme Court, Constitution, Foreign Policy, Health Care, Economic Inequality, Taxes, Washington