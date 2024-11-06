Elon Musk Reveals 2024 Is Just the Start of His Election Meddling

Musk added that he is already “preparing for the midterms and any intermediate elections, as well as looking at elections at the district attorney level.”

The billionaire has already donated nearly $119 million of his own money to the PAC.

America PAC spent more than $19 million this election boosting Republicans in over a dozen House races around the country. Some of the races where Musk spent big, such as New York’s 17th district and New Jersey’s 7th district, could go his way—but for the most part Musk’s investments so far are a mixed bag. What he did succeed in, however, is dominating the airwaves and majorly sucking up to Donald Trump throughout the past several months. The PAC has spent a whopping $152 million to attempt to elect Trump as president.