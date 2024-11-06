Elon Musk Reveals 2024 Is Just the Start of His Election Meddling
Elon Musk says his pro-Trump America PAC already has plans for the next election.
Elon Musk says his America PAC isn’t going anywhere after Election Day.
At the end of an X Space event Tuesday evening, Musk told his fans that his political action committee will “keep going after this election.”
Musk added that he is already “preparing for the midterms and any intermediate elections, as well as looking at elections at the district attorney level.”
The billionaire has already donated nearly $119 million of his own money to the PAC.
America PAC spent more than $19 million this election boosting Republicans in over a dozen House races around the country. Some of the races where Musk spent big, such as New York’s 17th district and New Jersey’s 7th district, could go his way—but for the most part Musk’s investments so far are a mixed bag. What he did succeed in, however, is dominating the airwaves and majorly sucking up to Donald Trump throughout the past several months. The PAC has spent a whopping $152 million to attempt to elect Trump as president.
While leading the America PAC, which essentially ran Trump’s ground game, Musk faced many struggles and legal challenges, mostly propelled by his sketchy actions. These included a data-scraping operation, a glitchy app, poor treatment of door knockers, and of course, his $1 million bribes to swing state voters.
Musk’s frightening QAnon turn, coupled with his willingness to spend, unfortunately means his PAC will be something to watch going forward.