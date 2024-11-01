Elon Musk Gets Some Bad News in Court Over His Dumb $1 Million Lottery

The Philadelphia DA also alleged that neither Musk nor the PAC published clear rules for the giveaway, or explained how they are protecting entrants’ personal information. The lawsuit questioned whether the million-dollar winners are actually random, considering that two of them had attended Trump rallies.

Musk was required to attend a court proceeding in Pennsylvania on Thursday and not only didn’t show up, but also delayed the case by asking that it be moved to federal court, claiming that the lawsuit raised questions about free speech and election interference more suited to federal law. The state judge then decided to place the lawsuit on hold until a federal court decided whether to hear the case.

Now that a federal court has declined to take the case, it goes back to a Pennsylvania state court, which will decide if Musk or the super PAC broke any state laws. Last week, the Justice Department sent the PAC a warning letter stating that the lottery may violate federal laws against paying people to register to vote. For one day, the giveaway seemed to stop, only to resume the next day with two prizes awarded.