Trump’s Georgia Case Falls Apart Even More With New Ruling
The judge presiding over Donald Trump’s election interference case in Georgia has thrown out three more counts.
The judge in Donald Trump’s Georgia election interference case tossed three of the charges, including two against the former president, Thursday.
In his ruling, Judge Scott McAfee dismissed three counts related to filing false documents, finding that Georgia’s power to bring such charges were outside of the state’s jurisdiction. Instead, he determined they belonged in federal court.
“Because Counts 14, 15, and 27 lie beyond this State’s jurisdiction and must be quashed, the Defendants’ motions to dismiss the indictment under the Supremacy Clause are granted in part,” McAfee wrote.
The three counts that were dismissed were criminal attempt to commit filing false documents, conspiracy to commit filing false documents, and filing false documents. Trump had been indicted on the latter two of those three counts.
The motion to dismiss the charges was brought by two of Trump’s co-defendants, John Eastman and Shawn Still, who argued that the charges were in violation of the Supremacy Clause.
McAfee separately declined a motion to toss the indictment’s racketeering charge. He wrote that the charge remained “facially sound and constitutionally sufficient as alleged.”
Still, the case against Trump, which has been stalled for months, has only continued to narrow. McAfee previously threw out six counts in March, three of which were against Trump. The former president is still facing eight of his original 13 counts.