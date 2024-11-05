Trump Campaign Adviser Is Freaking Out for the Funniest Reason

Turning Point USA, Kirk’s conservative youth organization, was tapped by Trump earlier this year to handle his get-out-the-vote efforts alongside Elon Musk’s America PAC. So, if voters don’t show up for Trump, it will be at least 50 percent Kirk’s fault.

Kirk’s desperate message came as multiple states reported high voter turnout, including key swing states Trump needs to win if he wants a shot at the White House.

Georgia’s Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger said that his state is on course to surpass five million ballots cast, exceeding its record turnout from 2020. In North Carolina, Democratic Governor Roy Cooper reportedly said that suburban and female voter turnout in his state had been higher than expected.