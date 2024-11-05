Trump Campaign Adviser Is Freaking Out for the Funniest Reason
Charlie Kirk is being forced to admit that maybe he was bad at his main job.
Charlie Kirk, the right-wing activist who was charged with drumming up Donald Trump’s ground game, seemed disturbed over low voter turnout on Election Day.
“Turnout is mixed and not where we want it to be. We need more people to vote. We can’t let turnout flatline,” Kirk wrote in a post on X Tuesday afternoon. “Text everyone you know. Make more noise. We need more.”
Turning Point USA, Kirk’s conservative youth organization, was tapped by Trump earlier this year to handle his get-out-the-vote efforts alongside Elon Musk’s America PAC. So, if voters don’t show up for Trump, it will be at least 50 percent Kirk’s fault.
Kirk’s desperate message came as multiple states reported high voter turnout, including key swing states Trump needs to win if he wants a shot at the White House.
Georgia’s Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger said that his state is on course to surpass five million ballots cast, exceeding its record turnout from 2020. In North Carolina, Democratic Governor Roy Cooper reportedly said that suburban and female voter turnout in his state had been higher than expected.
Hours later, Kirk posted again, now claiming that the tides had changed.
“Huge after work surge happening right now in GA, NC, PA. Wow,” he wrote. “The men are arriving. Turnout is SURGING. STAY IN LINE!”