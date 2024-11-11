Trump Brings Back White Nationalist Stephen Miller for Second Term

Miller previously served as the senior adviser for policy and White House director of speechwriting under Trump’s first term, and his appointment comes as little surprise: The 39-year-old was expected—since at least the beginning of the year—to reenter the West Wing as the leading expert on “America First” immigration policy.

The far-right politico has made a name for himself for his vicious anti-immigrant policies, which include proposals to build mass deportation camps and deploy the military and the national guard to seal the border, promising a forthcoming reality of “large-scale raids” and “throughput facilities.”

He’s long been seen as one of the most apparent and rigid ties between Trump and the white nationalist agenda. Miller, a mentee of Trump’s former chief strategist Steve Bannon, has had a profound impact on the president-elect’s language and policy on immigration, despite entering Trumpworld with little policy or legal expertise. He was the architect of Trump’s first Muslim travel ban and has been a vocal proponent of family separation at the U.S. border, as well as limiting citizenship for legal immigrants. During his time in Trump’s first term, leaked emails revealed that he promoted white nationalist articles and books, especially on the idea that non-white people are replacing white people.