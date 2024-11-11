Trump Brings Back White Nationalist Stephen Miller for Second Term
Donald Trump is handing over an immense level of power to Stephen Miller this time around.
A former Trump staffer and renowned nativist is about to make a comeback at the top of Donald Trump’s policy machine.
In the coming days, Trump is expected to announce the appointment of Stephen Miller to serve as White House deputy chief of staff for policy, reported CNN.
Miller previously served as the senior adviser for policy and White House director of speechwriting under Trump’s first term, and his appointment comes as little surprise: The 39-year-old was expected—since at least the beginning of the year—to reenter the West Wing as the leading expert on “America First” immigration policy.
The far-right politico has made a name for himself for his vicious anti-immigrant policies, which include proposals to build mass deportation camps and deploy the military and the national guard to seal the border, promising a forthcoming reality of “large-scale raids” and “throughput facilities.”
He’s long been seen as one of the most apparent and rigid ties between Trump and the white nationalist agenda. Miller, a mentee of Trump’s former chief strategist Steve Bannon, has had a profound impact on the president-elect’s language and policy on immigration, despite entering Trumpworld with little policy or legal expertise. He was the architect of Trump’s first Muslim travel ban and has been a vocal proponent of family separation at the U.S. border, as well as limiting citizenship for legal immigrants. During his time in Trump’s first term, leaked emails revealed that he promoted white nationalist articles and books, especially on the idea that non-white people are replacing white people.
His rhetoric has been roundly condemned—including by his uncle, Dr. David S. Glosser, who in a scathing 2018 piece for Politico Magazine condemned his far-right relative as a hypocrite for drafting policy that would have prevented their own family from seeking refuge on America’s shores in the twentieth century.
“No matter what opinion is held about immigration, any government that specifically enacts law or policy on that basis must be recognized as a threat to all of us,” Glosser wrote. “Laws bereft of justice are the gateway to tyranny. Today others may be the target, but tomorrow it might just as easily be you or me.”
Miller has also been on the front lines of other components of Trump’s agenda, including attacks on LGBTQ rights and abortion access. In May, Miller (under the helm of America First Legal) joined a legal effort by Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton and several professors at the University of Texas at Austin that aimed to dismantle Title IX, arguing that the federal civil rights law—which protects against sexual or gender-based discrimination in education—violated the state’s “sovereign interest.”
According to a legal filing, that included limiting schools’ abilities to punish students who take time off to get an abortion, even if that abortion was performed out of state.
Miller sided with the professors that the school should be allowed to punish students who take time off to get an abortion, even if that abortion is performed out of state, while weirdly diminishing Title IX as a pronoun-fueled bathroom battle that would “force girls in every public school in America to share restrooms, locker rooms, and private facilities with men.”