Nancy Pelosi Torches Biden After Trump’s Sweeping Victory

“Had the president gotten out sooner, there may have been other candidates in the race,” Pelosi said. “And as I say, Kamala may have, I think she would have done well in that and been stronger going forward. But we don’t know that. That didn’t happen. We live with what happened.”

Pelosi also blamed Biden for not making way in time for an open primary, which could have created momentum around a new candidate who would have performed better with the Democratic base.

“And because the president endorsed Kamala Harris immediately, that really made it almost impossible to have a primary at that time,” Pelosi said. “If it had been much earlier, it would have been different.”