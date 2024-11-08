Nancy Pelosi Torches Biden After Trump’s Sweeping Victory
Nancy Pelosi has placed the blame for Kamala Harris’s loss to Donald Trump squarely on Joe Biden’s shoulders.
Former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi went full scorched earth on Friday, blaming Vice President Kamala Harris’s stunning loss on Joe Biden’s late exit from the presidential race.
In an interview with The New York Times, Pelosi suggested that Biden had crippled the Democratic Party’s chances at keeping Donald Trump out of the White House.
“Had the president gotten out sooner, there may have been other candidates in the race,” Pelosi said. “And as I say, Kamala may have, I think she would have done well in that and been stronger going forward. But we don’t know that. That didn’t happen. We live with what happened.”
Pelosi also blamed Biden for not making way in time for an open primary, which could have created momentum around a new candidate who would have performed better with the Democratic base.
“And because the president endorsed Kamala Harris immediately, that really made it almost impossible to have a primary at that time,” Pelosi said. “If it had been much earlier, it would have been different.”
Pelosi’s public comments about Biden’s candidacy played a critical role in his decision to step away from his presidential campaign. Pelosi had refused to combat the many calls for Biden to drop out after his disastrous debate with Trump, and cryptically said the decision to drop out was up to him (even after he’d already supposedly decided not to do it).
The California representative also suggested that the Democrats’ loss of working-class support was the result of cultural forces, not economic ones.
“Guns, God and gays—that’s the way they say it,” she said. “Guns, that’s an issue; gays, that’s an issue, and now they’re making the trans issue such an important issue in their priorities; and in certain communities, what they call God, what we call a woman’s right to choose.”