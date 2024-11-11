Trump Adviser Sends Ominous Warning to Justice Department Lawyers
Donald Trump and his top advisers are warning the DOJ to fall in line—or else.
Lawyers at the Justice Department just got a sinister warning about a second term under President Donald Trump.
Mark Paoletta, a former Trump administration member and conservative think tank fellow working on Trump’s transition, spelled out the upcoming agenda in a lengthy X post on Monday. He named mass deportations, pardoning January 6 insurrectionists, and declaring war on transgender children as the top priorities. And he made sure to let any DOJ lawyers who may have qualms about that to fall in line.
“DOJ career employees do not set the agenda. In fact, they are required to help implement this agenda. Hopefully, they will be as committed to helping President Trump implement his agenda as they did for President Biden,” Paoletta wrote. “If these career DOJ employees won’t implement President Trump’s program in good faith, they should leave. Those employees who engage in so-called ‘resistance’ against the duly-elected President’s lawful agenda would be subverting American democracy. Finally, those that take such actions would be subject to disciplinary measures, including termination.”
This is yet another dark signal of authoritarian backsliding, as Trump is primed to strong-arm the federal government into doing his bidding or risk getting fired. The former president has doubled down relentlessly on his threat to take down “the enemy within,” a.k.a. anyone he feels like attacking. There are rough waters on the horizon for any federal employee who doesn’t want to conform.