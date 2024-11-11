Trump Names U.N. Ambassador Who Will Wreck Gaza to Unseen Levels

“I am honored to nominate Chairwoman Elise Stefanik to serve in my Cabinet as U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations,” Trump said in a statement obtained by CNN. “Elise is an incredibly strong, tough, and smart America First fighter.”

Stefanik, a longtime critic of the international organization, won reelection in New York’s 21st congressional district on Tuesday while campaigning as a staunch defender of Israel in its war on Gaza. That includes defending Israel’s decision to eliminate humanitarian aid from the region. In a statement last week, Stefanik heralded Israel’s decision to ban the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East, or UNRWA, from operating in Israel, the West Bank, and Gaza, claiming that the 74-year-old aid program “instills antisemitic hate in Palestinians” and “houses weapons for terrorists.”

She also called on the United States to defund the refugee program, criticizing the Biden administration for issuing “$1 billion to UNRWA since 2021.” (The U.S. has received international condemnation for being the lone holdout on aid since Israel accused 19 UNRWA staff members of participating in the October 7, 2023, attack. An independent report published in April found no evidence and was supplied no evidence by the Israeli government supporting the allegations.)