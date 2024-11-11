Israeli Minister: Trump Win Signals Time for Terrifying New Assault
A far-right Israeli minister congratulated Trump—and then announced that now is the time to annex the West Bank.
Israel’s top leadership has indicated that they see Donald Trump’s forthcoming administration as a free license to settle Palestine.
In a statement celebrating Trump’s win, Israeli Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich announced on Monday that “the time has come” to extend Israeli law over the occupied West Bank, reported The Washington Post.
Smotrich, himself a settler who also wields a defense ministry supervisory role overseeing the West Bank and settlements, added that he hoped the new administration would recognize the Israeli sovereignty push, and that the “only way to remove” the “threat” of a Palestinian state would be to force sovereignty “over the entire settlements in Judea and Samaria,” referring to the West Bank by its biblical name.
Earlier on Monday, the nation’s new foreign minister, Gideon Sa’ar, said that the government had not yet made a decision about annexing the West Bank, but explained that the issue had been discussed with Trump during his first term and that it would be “discussed again with our friends in Washington” if relevant, reported CNN.
Israel has occupied the West Bank since 1967, when it claimed the Palestinian territory from Jordan. Since then, it has increasingly encroached on the land, expanding Jewish settlements in the West Bank (which violate Article 49 of the Fourth Geneva Convention) despite decades of peace agreements with Palestine.
More than 43,000 people have been killed in Gaza during the war, with an additional 102,000 people injured in the conflict, according to the Gaza Health Ministry. A report by the United Nations Human Rights Office, published last week, found that close to 70 percent of those killed were women and children, with five- to nine-year-old children comprising the majority of the dead. Roughly 80 percent of the victims were killed in residential buildings or similar housing.