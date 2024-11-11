Trump Picks New EPA Head Guaranteed to Destroy the Environment

“Lee, with a very strong legal background, has been a true fighter for America First policies,” Trump said in a statement posted to Truth Social Monday. “He will ensure fair and swift deregulatory decisions that will be enacted in a way to unleash the power of American businesses, while at the same time maintaining the highest environmental standards.”

“It is an honor to join President Trump’s Cabinet,” Zeldin posted on X in reply. “We will restore US energy dominance, revitalize our auto industry to bring back American jobs, and make the US the global leader of AI. We will do so while protecting access to clean air and water.”

If confirmed by the Senate, Zeldin would be an absolute disaster for the environment. A staunch climate denier, Zeldin wants to make fracking and offshore drilling easier and supports new pipeline construction. He is also one of Trump’s biggest fans, refusing to admit he lost the 2020 election—and so he’s all but guaranteed to do Trump’s bidding.