Trump Picks New EPA Head Guaranteed to Destroy the Environment
Lee Zeldin has gladly accepted Trump’s decision to nominate him for EPA administrator. This will be a disaster.
President-elect Donald Trump has selected an almost cartoonishly evil man to head the Environmental Protection Agency.
Trump said he will nominate former Republican House member and failed New York gubernatorial candidate Lee Zeldin for the next administrator of the EPA. And Zeldin has gleefully accepted the role.
“Lee, with a very strong legal background, has been a true fighter for America First policies,” Trump said in a statement posted to Truth Social Monday. “He will ensure fair and swift deregulatory decisions that will be enacted in a way to unleash the power of American businesses, while at the same time maintaining the highest environmental standards.”
“It is an honor to join President Trump’s Cabinet,” Zeldin posted on X in reply. “We will restore US energy dominance, revitalize our auto industry to bring back American jobs, and make the US the global leader of AI. We will do so while protecting access to clean air and water.”
If confirmed by the Senate, Zeldin would be an absolute disaster for the environment. A staunch climate denier, Zeldin wants to make fracking and offshore drilling easier and supports new pipeline construction. He is also one of Trump’s biggest fans, refusing to admit he lost the 2020 election—and so he’s all but guaranteed to do Trump’s bidding.
Zeldin has made his pro-business vision for the EPA crystal clear. “So day one and the first 100 days, we have the opportunity to roll back regulations that are forcing businesses to be able to struggle,” Zeldin said on Fox News Monday, shortly after news of his pick broke. “They’re forced to cut costs internally, they are moving overseas altogether to be able to bolster liquidity in the American economy, where businesses strive to grow, expand here and have the ability to export what they produce, as opposed to exporting their jobs in the company—the companies themselves.”
Rest assured, this EPA head won’t be protecting anything.