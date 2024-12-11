Trump to Be Named Time Person of the Year—and He’s Already Celebrating
Time magazine is expected to crown Donald Trump the 2024 “Person of the Year.”
Donald Trump is slated to be named Time magazine’s 2024 “Person of the Year,” according to Politico.
The magazine expects to make the official announcement on Thursday morning, and the president-elect intends to ring in the New York Stock Exchange to celebrate. Trump was named “Person of the Year” after his victory in 2016 as well. This year’s runner-ups included Vice President Kamala Harris, Kate Middleton, Elon Musk, and Benjamin Netanyahu.
Trump keeps a close watch on the naming each year. In 2013, when it was Pope Francis, he commented, “A joke and stunt of a magazine that will, like Newsweek, soon be dead. Bad list!”
He changed his tune in 2016 when he was “Person of the Year.” “It means a lot, especially me growing up reading Time magazine. And, you know, it’s a very important magazine,” he said.