Nancy Mace Launches New Grift With Ugly Anti-Trans Merch

In all, 124 countries are party to the Rome Statute, including every country in the European Union; under the terms of the treaty, Netanyahu and Gallant shouldn’t be able to travel to any of them without being arrested. Other signatories to the Rome statute include the United Kingdom, New Zealand, and Australia.

But the United States is not, and has rejected the warrants out of hand, with the National Security Council saying that “the ICC does not have jurisdiction over this matter. In coordination with partners, including Israel, we are discussing next steps.”

Netanyahu and other Israeli leaders have been accused of war crimes going back to 2023, so this decision from the ICC will be seen by foreign rights observers as a long time coming. The U.S. has thus far avoided any measures holding Israel accountable, whether ignoring its own laws and pronouncements or failing to restrict weapons exports to Israel in Congress. The question is whether the U.S. will intervene to prevent the enforcement of these arrest warrants.