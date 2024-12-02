The Hunter Biden Pardon Is Joe Biden’s Ultimate Failure

Biden ended those legal woes with the stroke of a pen over the weekend. “No reasonable person who looks at the facts of Hunter’s cases can reach any other conclusion than Hunter was singled out only because he is my son—and that is wrong,” the president said in a statement. “There has been an effort to break Hunter—who has been five and a half years sober, even in the face of unrelenting attacks and selective prosecution. In trying to break Hunter, they’ve tried to break me—and there’s no reason to believe it will stop here. Enough is enough.”

No one can blame Biden for being pained by his son’s legal troubles. But the pardon is still a grave mistake. The president’s long-standing refusal to intervene on his son’s behalf was a powerful testament to his civic virtue and his commitment to the rule of law. After all, it is one thing to not abuse power against one’s foes; it is another to refuse to abuse power to protect one’s own child. Biden’s refusal to interfere had also insulated him from accusations that the Justice Department was being politicized and manipulated under his watch.

In issuing the pardon, Biden broke both his oath of office and his promise to Americans that he would accept the legal process even when it applies to his own son. “I abide by the jury decision,” he told reporters in June as Hunter’s trial on the gun charges inched closer. “I will do that and I will not pardon him.” The White House reiterated that point time and time again, most recently last month after the election results became clear.