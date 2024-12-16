CNN Forced to Investigate Its Own Sketchy Syrian Prisoner Story
CNN has come under fire over a video story about a man supposedly being freed from a Syrian prison.
CNN announced Sunday that it has begun investigating the identity of a man who the network had claimed in a recent report was a prisoner of the ousted Syrian government, according to The Wrap.
In a story published last week, chief CNN international correspondent Clarissa Ward and her crew, escorted by Syrian rebels, discovered a man hiding under a blanket in what was the “only locked cell” in a “secret prison” at a Syrian air force intelligence base in Damascus.
The man identified himself as a civilian named Adel Gharbal from Homs, and claimed that he had been in solitary confinement for three months. He appeared surprised to learn that Bashar Al Assad’s regime had fallen.
“In nearly twenty years as a journalist, this was one of the most extraordinary moments I have witnessed,” Ward wrote in a post on X.
When asked by CNN’s Anderson Cooper what is known “about this man and how he ended up in the prison,” Ward admitted that “we don’t know that much because you can see from the report, Anderson, that he’s in a deep state of shock.”
However, some concerns have surfaced about the veracity of the report.
A website called Verify-Sy, which states that it fact-checks stories about Syria, said that residents of a neighborhood called Al Bayyada had identified the man as Salama Mohammad Salama, or “Abu Hamza,” a first lieutenant in Syrian air force intelligence.
Verify-Sy also pointed out that the man’s behavior did not seem to match his reported conditions of confinement and torture, as he did not flinch when exposed to light and appeared well groomed and physically unharmed.
Now CNN is looking into the possibility that the man wasn’t a prisoner at all.
“We reported the scene as it unfolded, including what the prisoner told us, with clear attribution. We have subsequently been investigating his background and are aware that he may have given a false identity. We are continuing our reporting into this and the wider story,” CNN said in a statement to The Wrap.
“No one other than the CNN team was aware of our plans to visit the prison building featured in our report that day. The events transpired as they appear in our film,” CNN said in the statement. “The decision to release the prisoner featured in our report was taken by the guard—a Syrian rebel.”