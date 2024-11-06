How White Women Doomed Kamala Harris and the Democrats—Again
Early exit polls reveal a stunning race gap in how people voted in the 2024 presidential election.
Donald Trump has won the majority of white women voters for the third straight time.
Even after destroying abortion rights, even after a judge went to painstaking lengths to clarify that Trump raped E. Jean Carroll, and even as the Harris campaign targeted the imaginary “silent majority” of women hiding their political views from their husbands, 52 percent of white American women showed us who they are: Trump supporters.
National exit polls show that Trump easily carried white women’s vote, as white men too were 59 percent for Trump. For comparison, Black men and women went 20 percent and 7 percent for Trump, respectively.
There was so much liberal hand wringing over Harris’s perceived issues with Black male voters. Black men were too sexist, too uneducated, and were seen as a real vulnerability for her chances. “This election has taught me that there is a true intellect deficiency amongst our Heterosexual Black Men. It’s a sad reality,” one viral tweet on X read. A bit earlier, Barack Obama delivered an entire speech blaming Black men for their reluctance to back Harris.
And yet Harris won nearly a third of Black men, while a much larger, much more powerful group of voters (white women) rejected the party begging for their votes for the third time in a row.
The Harris campaign tried, with good reason, to convince white women that their future was at stake. Trump is all but guaranteed to oversee a further rollback in reproductive rights, and the president-elect has also openly flirted with a federal ban on abortion.
And yet that was not a winning message for white women. A recent Times/Siena showed that the majority of white women, like their white male counterparts, saw inflation and the economy as their top voting issue. Abortion was second, and immigration was third. To be sure, there is a notable age split here: Gen Z women only went 36 percent for Trump, women aged 30 to 44 went 41 percent for Trump, women aged 45 to 64 went 48 percent for Trump, and women over 65 backed the former president 45 percent.
At a dinner this month, Mr. Trump taunted one of the pro-Harris affinity groups. “There’s a group called ‘White Dudes for Harris,’” he said, “but I’m not worried about them at all, because their wives and their wives’ lovers are all voting for me.”
Democrats banked on white women being more conscious voters than white men, more fatigued by the years of hateful and incendiary rhetoric from Trump. They conjured up an image of white women voting in secret droves for the first woman president. It just cost them another election.