Trump Hires January 6 Rioter for Bonkers Role on Transition Team

Last month, the sleuth organization Sedition Hunters spotted Marocco and his wife in footage from inside and outside the U.S. Capitol during the January 6 riot. An anonymous member of the group claimed that they had become aware of Marocco’s participation in early 2023 and had subsequently tipped off the FBI. Marocco has not been charged with a crime.

In an interview with D magazine, Marocco refused to directly acknowledge the allegations that he was present at the Capitol building during the riot.

​​“Petty smear tactics and desperate personal attacks by politicians with no solutions have no bearing on the urgency of voting in these charter amendments from 170,000 Dallas citizens for more accountability and public safety,” Marocco told the Dallas-area publication. “Our commitment to strengthening our city through the will of the people is resolute.”