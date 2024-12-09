Skip Navigation
Ellie Quinlan Houghtaling/
/

Trump Hires January 6 Rioter for Bonkers Role on Transition Team

Donald Trump has hired a man named Pete Marocco.

Donald Trump dances
Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images

Donald Trump isn’t just planning to pardon his supporters who ransacked the U.S. Capitol on January 6—he’s also asking them to shape his administration.

The president-elect has apparently included one January 6 rioter—Pete Marocco—in his transition team, Politico reported Monday. Marocco, a conservative activist, does come with extensive Trumpworld experience: He wore several hats during Trump’s last administration and had stints at the Defense, State, and Commerce departments, as well as USAID. His new role on Trump’s transition team focuses on national security personnel matters, according to three unidentified sources who spoke with the outlet.

Last month, the sleuth organization Sedition Hunters spotted Marocco and his wife in footage from inside and outside the U.S. Capitol during the January 6 riot. An anonymous member of the group claimed that they had become aware of Marocco’s participation in early 2023 and had subsequently tipped off the FBI. Marocco has not been charged with a crime.

In an interview with D magazine, Marocco refused to directly acknowledge the allegations that he was present at the Capitol building during the riot.

​​“Petty smear tactics and desperate personal attacks by politicians with no solutions have no bearing on the urgency of voting in these charter amendments from 170,000 Dallas citizens for more accountability and public safety,” Marocco told the Dallas-area publication. “Our commitment to strengthening our city through the will of the people is resolute.”

In a statement, Trump transition spokesperson Karoline Leavitt said that Marocco’s “valuable knowledge” on national security matters has been a “tremendous benefit to the Trump-Vance transition effort.”

“Democrats and their allies in the media who think they are going to obstruct our ability to deliver on this mandate by going back to the same January 6 playbook of smears and faux outrage that was soundly rejected by the American people will be disappointed,” Leavitt added.

Malcolm Ferguson/
/

The Murky Right-Wing Politics of the Alleged UHC Shooter

A man has been taken into custody for the shooting of the UnitedHealthcare CEO—and the digital footprint he left behind is mind-boggling.

An NYPD police officer takes photos at the scene of the UnitedHealthcare shooting
BRYAN R. SMITH/AFP/Getty Images

A person of interest was taken into police custody on Monday for questioning  regarding the shooting of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson in Manhattan. If the man in question is in fact the alleged shooter, his digital footprint raises many more questions than answers.  

Luigi Mangione, 26, from Baltimore County, Maryland, was apparently apprehended at a Pennsylvania McDonalds on Monday. Mangione went to Gilman, a private all-boys Catholic high school in Baltimore, and then studied at University of Pennsylvania, where he acquired a master of science in engineering degree and a bachelor of science in engineering degree in computer science. 

Perhaps of greatest note, his cover photo on X contains an image of an X-ray, leading to speculation about the status of his own health. 

Luigi Mangione’s cover photo featuring a Pokemon, an X-ray photo of his back with four spikes in the pelvis area, and a photo of him shirtless in the mountains
X/@PepMangione

His X account is rife with mostly right-leaning, slightly nihilistic, tech bro-y takes concerning AI, mental health, altruism, ancient history, and society in general. Mangione follows Ezra Klein, Sam Altman, AOC, Edward Snowden, and Robert F. Kennedy, among others. 

In April, he posted that “modern Japanese urban environment is an evolutionary mismatch for the human animal. The solution to falling birthdates isn’t immigration. It’s cultural.” He reshared another video from June of Republican megadonor Peter Thiel talking about people with Asperger’s running start-ups. He reposted a pseudo-motivational quote, “Netflix, door dash, and true crime podcasts have stolen more dreams than failure ever will.” And he reposted several messages railing against “wokeism.”

Luigi Mangione reposted: Gurwinder: Wokeism needs racism to exist, so it's always looking to pathologize new things as racist, including, now, attempts to start conversation by asking where you're from. If wokeism teaches minorities to be traumatized even by friendly gestures, it cannot claim to bridge divides. Screenshot of Uju Anya: No matter how sweetly you ask it, "Where are you from?" is not a polite question.

His Goodreads is also of interest. He reviewed the Unabomber’s book, writing that “when all other forms of communication fail, violence is necessary to survive. You may not like his methods, but to see things from his perspective, it’s not terrorism, it’s war and revolution. Fossil fuel companies actively suppress anything that stands in their way and within a generation or two, it will begin costing human lives by greater and greater magnitudes until the earth is just a flaming ball orbiting third from the sun.”

His Goodreads also noted that he read Crooked: Outwitting the Back Pain Industry. Perhaps Mangione, who again was 26 years old, was recently off his parents’ health care, injured, and radicalized by his struggle to figure out a convoluted system.

Mangione was also allegedly found with a gun similar to the one used by the CEO shooter and a written manifesto criticizing health care companies. He has yet to be charged.

Hafiz Rashid/
/

MAGA’s Reaction to Daniel Penny Verdict Reveals Its Sick Nature

The far right is celebrating Daniel Penny’s acquittal, after the viral killing of Jordan Neely on the New York subway.

aniel Penny arrives at the Manhattan Criminal Court as jurors continued deliberation in the killing of Jordan Neely, December 5, 2024.
Alex Kent/Getty Images

The far right is rejoicing at Daniel Penny being found not guilty of criminally negligent homicide in the May 2023 New York City subway strangling death of Jordan Neely.

Penny, who is white, put Neely, a Black man, in a chokehold for six minutes while other train passengers captured the incident on film. Penny’s lawyers argued that he believed Neely was a volatile, mentally ill man who posed a threat to the public. Neely was unarmed and had a muffin in his pocket, but Penny quickly became a hero to the right wing. 

Right-wing figures, including one Donald Trump staffer, immediately took to social media and rejoiced at the verdict on Monday.

X screenshot Dan Scavino Jr.🇺🇸🦅 @DanScavino: JUSTICE HAS PREVAILED🙏🏼 (sharing Fox News video of verdict)

X screenshot Libs of TikTok @libsoftiktok: BREAKING: Daniel Penny found not guilty of negligent homicide. His other charge of manslaughter was dismissed last week. HE’S A FREE MAN (sharing news video on verdict from Fox News)

X screenshot TONY™ @TONYxTWO: DANIEL PENNY ACQUITTED!!!! HE IS A FREE MAN AND A HERO 🇺🇸🔥🙏🏼 (resharing Fox News video posted by Dan Scavion Jr.)

X screenshot Hugo Vale @HugoVale_: The fact that there was a chance that he'd be found guilty is what's most concerning about our justice system.. The man was a real hero. 11:38 AM · Dec 9, 2024 · 8,246 Views

X screenshot Sage Steele @sagesteele: I have chills. Praise God. Daniel Penny remains a hero in my book. 🙏🏽 (quote tweet of Libs of TikTok)

Some took aim at the Manhattan district attorney, Alvin Bragg, for bringing charges against Penny in the first place. Bragg is also hated by MAGA for successfully prosecuting Donald Trump for paying off an adult film star to hide their affair before the 2016 election.

X screenshot Ben Shapiro @benshapiro: America needs more men like Daniel Penny. America needs fewer prosecutors like Alvin Bragg. 12:02 PM · Dec 9, 2024 · 159.9K Views

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis said Penny’s acquittal was “clearly the just and correct verdict.

“I must admit I was skeptical that a jury in New York City would reach a unanimous not guilty verdict, and the jury deserves credit for doing the right thing,” DeSantis said. “Meanwhile, is there a worse prosecutor in America than Alvin Bragg?”

The right-wing reaction to Penny’s acquittal seems to echo the rulings exonerating Kyle Rittenhouse for shooting demonstrators in Kenosha, Wisconsin, in 2020, and George Zimmerman for shooting unarmed 17-year-old Trayvon Martin in Sanford, Florida, in 2012. In all three cases, the perpetrator was lionized by the far right as making justified killings against criminals, rather than enacting vigilante justice fueled by racism. 

Ellie Quinlan Houghtaling/
/

Not Even Election Win Can Save Trump From These Legal Battles

Donald Trump’s legal woes aren’t over just yet.

Donald Trump waves while walking
Remon Haazen/Getty Images

Donald Trump’s criminal cases may be behind him, but that doesn’t mean his legal woes are over.

The president-elect is still on the hook for eight civil cases relating to his involvement in the January 6 attack. The cases, which come from congressmembers and injured police officers, could be the last bastion in holding Trump to account for failing to intervene as his supporters ransacked the U.S. Capitol.

“These cases, unlike the criminal case, will not be affected by the election,” Joseph Sellers, a lawyer representing 10 current and former Democratic House members suing Trump and the far-right groups that led the January 6 riot, told Politico. “Our clients suffered real injuries that entitle them to relief, but also I think are seeking some measure of accountability given President Trump’s role in the Jan. 6 events and the events leading up to it.”

The criminal cases against Trump died overnight after the MAGA leader won the presidential election, effectively allowing him to skirt all responsibility by resuming an office that cannot be criminally prosecuted. Trump faced 91 criminal charges across four cases that prosecutors waited years to take to court. Separately, he was convicted on 34 criminal counts relating to covert hush-money payments made to porn actress Stormy Daniels ahead of the 2016 election—but that sentencing dissolved just days after Trump won the election.

Some of those near-election trial delays were thanks to a game-changing Supreme Court decision in July, in which the nation’s highest court ruled 6–3 to expand a president’s immunity and redefine what constitutes an “official act,” nearly allowing Trump to get off scot-free.

In a dissenting opinion, Justice Sonia Sotomayor feared for the future of a country that legally permits the executive branch authority to commit crimes under the cloak of the office, arguing that the court’s decision made a “mockery” of the constitutional principle that “no man is above the law.” She warned that the court’s “own misguided wisdom” gave Trump “all the immunity he asked for and more.”

Malcolm Ferguson/
/

Supreme Court Tells Trump to Stop Asking for Help on His Gag Order

Even the Supreme Court is refusing to save Donald Trump.

Supreme Court
Al Drago/Getty Images

The Supreme Court has once again declined to remove the gag order placed on President-elect Donald Trump in his hush-money case. Conservative Justice Samuel Alito rejected the request on the court’s behalf on Monday.

“The application for stay addressed to Justice Alito and referred to the Court is denied,” the orders list read, with no additional comments or explanation.

Trump was found guilty in New York on 34 felony counts of falsifying business records regarding hush-money payments he made during his first campaign in 2016 to adult film actor Stormy Daniels, with whom he had an affair.

New York Judge Juan Merchan imposed a gag order at the start of Trump’s trial that banned him from talking about witnesses, jury members, and courtroom staff during the trial. Trump nonetheless violated the order countless times and was fined $9,000 for doing so. He is still fighting to get the felony convictions overturned, claiming his guilty verdict would lead to “disruptions to the institution of the Presidency.” Merchan has so far refused to toss out the case entirely, instead indefinitely delaying sentencing.

Ellie Quinlan Houghtaling/
/

Here’s How Many People Really Want Trump to Pardon January 6 Rioters

Donald Trump repeatedly promised during his campaign to pardon convicted insurrectionists.

Donald Trump supporters run through the U.S. Capitol during the January 6 attack
Saul Loeb/AFP/Getty Images

The vast majority of Americans don’t agree with Donald Trump’s priorities for his first days in office—particularly his recently advertised plan to mass-pardon his supporters who ransacked the U.S. Capitol on January 6.

A November Scripps News/Ipsos survey found that few Americans—just 30 percent—actually support a legal reprieve for the rioters, versus an overwhelming 64 percent of the country that is against it. Just 1 percent of respondents believed that the pardons should be Trump’s first priority.

Another poll found that the majority of Americans associated negative words with the MAGA protest. Approximately 53 percent described the events of the day as an “insurrection,” whereas 33 percent of surveyed respondents likened the actions of Trump’s supporters on January 6 to “patriotism,” according to a CBS News/YouGov poll from January 2024.

Trump has long promised that he would free the men and women who rioted through Congress in 2021, forcing the legislature to delay the certification of the presidential election results. In an interview with NBC News’s Meet the Press on Sunday, the MAGA leader said he would act “very quickly” to release the January 6 defendants—as soon as his “first day” in office.

“They’ve been in there for years, and they’re in a filthy, disgusting place that shouldn’t even be allowed to be open,” Trump said.

Several January 6 defendants have attempted to throw their cases out in light of special counsel Jack Smith’s stalled January 6 case against Trump, noting inconsistencies in the legal system’s handling of Trump’s case compared to his followers.

Other Trump supporters who participated in the riot have tried to delay their sentencing until after Trump takes office, assuming that the president-elect will make good on his promises to free some of his most violent and ardent supporters.

Hafiz Rashid/
/

Lara Trump All but Begs Ron DeSantis for Senate Gig

The president-elect’s daughter-in-law has just resigned from the RNC—and intensified her push to become Florida’s next senator.

Lara Trump smiles and holds a mic on stage
Win McNamee/Getty Images

Lara Trump seems to be going all in in her quest for the Florida Senate seat being vacated by secretary of state nominee Marco Rubio.

Donald Trump’s daughter-in-law resigned from her position as co-chair of the Republican National Committee Sunday, fueling speculation that she is in line for the post. If Rubio is confirmed, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis would be in charge of appointing a replacement to fill the rest of Rubio’s term, which ends in 2026.

“It is something I would seriously consider,” Lara Trump told the Associated Press. “If I’m being completely transparent, I don’t know exactly what that would look like. And I certainly want to get all of the information possible if that is something that’s real for me. But yeah, I would 100% consider it.”

Trump was appointed as co-chair of the RNC in March in a sign of the president-elect’s full takeover of the GOP. During her tenure, her father-in-law won the presidential election and the popular vote and Republicans also managed to win both the Senate and the House.

Her bid for the Florida Senate seat has received backing from MAGA personalities as well as the Republican base. For example, Maye Musk, the mother of billionaire tech CEO Elon Musk, posted her support for the president-elect’s daughter on X last month, and her son also posted, “Lara Trump is genuinely great.” Trump returned the favor, praising Musk’s so-called plan to improve government efficiency along with fellow Republican executive Vivek Ramaswamy.

“I really don’t think we’ve seen movement like this in our federal government since our country’s founding in many ways,” Trump said. “And I think if they are successful in what they plan to do, I think it is going to be transformative to America in a great way.”

DeSantis will be under a lot of pressure to appoint a member of the Trump family to the Senate seat, especially after the endorsement from the world’s richest man. Musk spent over $250 million on the election in order to get Donald Trump reelected and now wields tremendous influence in the Republican Party. DeSantis has bigger ambitions than governor of Florida and knows that keeping Musk and the president-elect happy can only help his prospects.

Malcolm Ferguson/
/

Trump Expands His Deportation Threats to Include U.S. Citizens

Donald Trump’s frightening deportation plans won’t spare Americans either.

Donald Trump
Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

Trump is very OK with deporting U.S. citizens to achieve his grim vision for America.

The president-elect sat for a testy, nearly hour-long interview with Meet the Press’s Kristen Welker, in which he doubled down on some of the cruelest parts of his “Day 1” platform.

“I don’t want to be breaking up families. So the only way you don’t break up the family is you keep them together and you have to send them all back,” Trump said.

“Even kids who are here legally?” Welker asked.

“We have to have rules and regulations. You can always find something out like, you know, ‘This doesn’t work. That doesn’t work,’” Trump continued. “I’ll tell you what’s going to be horrible, when we take a wonderful young woman who’s with a criminal. And they show the woman … being taken out. Or they want her out and your cameras are focused on her as she’s crying as she’s being taken out of our country. And then the public turns against us. But we have to do our job. And you have to have a series of standards and a series of laws. And in the end, look, our country is a mess.”

The president-elect calmly acknowledged how evil, damaging, and unpopular the policy would be to American families. But he seems to think that deporting entire families, rather than separating them at the border like he did in his first term, will be more palatable. Regardless of how he tries to do it, the “largest deportation operation in American history” is likely to be a painful mess, especially given that he wants to send deportees back to random countries. The president-elect also wants to end one of the most basic tenets of the constitution—birthright citizenship.

Ellie Quinlan Houghtaling/
/

Even Trump Can’t Promise His Tariffs Won’t Raise Costs

Donald Trump struggled to defend his economic plan.

Donald Trump smiles while sitting on a couch
Oleg Nikishin/Getty Images

Donald Trump still can’t promise positive dividends for Americans as a result of his “concepts” of an economic plan.

The president-elect dodged a direct question regarding his tariff plan during an interview with NBC’s Meet the Press on Sunday, refusing to acknowledge that his intent to impose massive tariffs on three of the United States’ biggest trading partners would ultimately hurt American wallets.

“Economists of all stripes say that ultimately, consumers pay the price of tariffs. Can you guarantee American families won’t pay more?” asked NBC’s Kristen Welker.

“I can’t guarantee anything. I can’t guarantee tomorrow. But I can say that if you look at my—just pre-Covid, we had the greatest economy in the history of our country—and I had a lot of tariffs on a lot of different countries, but in particular China,” Trump said.

He then boasted that he had effectively created the post-Covid boom, which saw the American economy returning to life (thanks to President Joe Biden’s efforts) after almost completely stagnating due to the global pandemic.

Trump then falsely claimed that Mexico and Canada’s trade deficits with the United States were “subsidies,” rather than indicators that America’s neighbors are purchasing more of its goods than they’re selling in return. In 2023, that differential—or deficit—was nearly $41 billion with Canada and $162 billion with Mexico, according to the U.S. Census Bureau. Trump also vastly overinflated the reality of the deficits, wrongly asserting that the U.S. is “subsidizing” its neighbors to the tune of hundreds of billions of dollars each.

The solution to that fake problem, according to Trump, is to turn Mexico and Canada into states.

“If we’re going to subsidize them, let them become a state. We’re subsidizing Mexico, and we’re subsidizing Canada, and we’re subsidizing many countries all over the world,” Trump said. “And all I want to do is I want to have a level, fast, but fair playing field.”

Trump has promised to tackle inflation by imposing extreme tax cuts and tariffs on countries around the world. The MAGA leader has floated several tariff ideas—including one impossibly high hike between 200 and 2,000 percent on imported Chinese goods.

Businesses across the country have balked at his numbers, with CEOs arguing that it will be Americans, not foreign countries, who pay the price.

Readying themselves for a second Trump administration, companies whose business models rely on foreign suppliers—from the auto industry to some of the nation’s most popular clothing lines—are already planning to introduce price hikes on their products.

“We’re set to raise prices,” Timothy Boyle, chief executive of Columbia Sportswear, told The Washington Post in October. “We’re buying stuff today for delivery next fall. So we’re just going to deal with it and we’ll just raise the prices.… It’s going to be very, very difficult to keep products affordable for Americans.”

Trump has also proposed a more modest 20–60 plan, in which his second term would impose a 20 percent worldwide tariff alongside a 60 percent tariff on Chinese goods. But even that plan would prove devastating for the economy, according to an analysis by the nonpartisan Tax Policy Center, which found that it would lower household incomes by an average of $3,000 in 2025.

In a joint letter released before the election, nearly two dozen Nobel Prize-winning economists formally warned against Trump’s economic plan, arguing that the MAGA leader’s stiff tariff increases and tax cuts would spell disaster for the average American.

Hafiz Rashid/
/

Trump’s Dumbest Lawyer Will Play Starring Role in Second Term

Alina Habba is making a comeback in a second Trump term.

Alina Habba speaks while Donald Trump stands in the background looking at her.
Spencer Platt/Getty Images

Donald Trump has just rewarded his lawyer Alina Habba with a plum job in his new administration: counselor to the president. 

The president-elect made the announcement Sunday on his Truth Social account, calling her “a tireless advocate for Justice, a fierce Defender of the Rule of Law, and an invaluable Advisor to my Campaign and Transition Team.”

Truth Social screenshot Donald J. Trump @realDonaldTrump I am pleased to announce that Alina Habba will join my White House Team as Counselor to the President. Alina has been a tireless advocate for Justice, a fierce Defender of the Rule of Law, and an invaluable Advisor to my Campaign and Transition Team. She has been unwavering in her loyalty, and unmatched in her resolve - standing with me through numerous “trials,” battles, and countless days in Court. Few understand the Weaponization of the “Injustice” System better than Alina, who has fought relentlessly against the full force of Lawfare with courage and an unshakable commitment to Justice. As a first generation American of Middle Eastern Heritage, she has become a role model for women in Law and Politics, most recently being named Chaldean Woman of the Year. Congratulations to Alina, her husband Gregg, and her three beautiful children, Chloe, Luke, and Parker.

There was speculation that Habba would be chosen as Trump’s press secretary, but ultimately Trump decided to go with his campaign press secretary Karoline Leavitt. Habba has built a reputation going beyond Trump’s lawyer as one of his foremost defenders in the press, even backing him up when he spread conspiracy theories about Hurricane Helene. 

Well before that, Habba was speaking to the press during Trump’s hush-money trial earlier this year, offering defenses for Trump’s falling asleep in court as well as his penchant for holding press clippings. In many cases, though, she misspoke in court and actually seemed to hurt Trump’s case, even getting basic legal terms like “due process” wrong.  

Habba’s skill as a lawyer is questionable at best. Representing the president-elect in a defamation lawsuit from writer E. Jean Carroll, Habba’s opening statement seemed to undermine Trump’s case from the start. During the trial itself, Habba was reprimanded by the judge on multiple occasions. 

Habba had a hush-money scandal of her own involving a former employee at Trump’s New Jersey golf club, which she ultimately escaped thanks to a court settlement. Now, as she moves into the White House, Habba will have to brush up on her legal skills, or hope that Trump makes her an unofficial spokesperson, otherwise she’s going to have a rough time.

