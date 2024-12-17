Mike Johnson Left Scrambling as His Entire Party Trashes Funding Bill

The clock is ticking on another imminent government shutdown, but Republicans can’t square the fact that two of their deepest desires are, in reality, mutually exclusive: more tax cuts for the wealthy, and a long-held goal to decrease the federal deficit.

Conservatives across the spectrum came out in fierce opposition against the House spending bill on Tuesday. The continuing resolution was originally scheduled to be released days ago, but by noon, the actual contents of the spending package were still hidden from lawmakers, fueling concern that the vote will—once again—collide with their Friday deadline to avert a shutdown.