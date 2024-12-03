Meet the Democrat Helping Elon Musk Gut the Federal Government

But even on-air analysts at the network couldn’t hold their tongue on the issue. Former lawmaker and MSNBC analyst David Jolly slammed the pair on Tuesday, torching them for wavering on their values now that Trump is set to imminently return to the White House.

“We didn’t wake up after the election and think, I’m upset because I was wrong. We’re upset because we know we’re right, but we’re on the losing side of this battle. And so what does that mean for a responsible media, for a responsible electorate, for a responsible Democratic Party in this environment?” Jolly said. “Don’t just say we’re going to give equity to Donald Trump, which some people are doing in the Democratic Party, in media, among the electorate.”

Cruz is, however, possibly the last person who should be making jokes about spineless behavior. The unpopular Texan has backtracked several times on his own criticisms of Trump, enthusiastically endorsing him even after Trump called Cruz’s wife ugly and mocked his height on the national stage, claiming to millions of Americans that Cruz needed heels in order to reach the podium.