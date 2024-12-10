Skip Navigation
Edith Olmsted/
/

Trump’s Terrible Defense Pick Is Straight Up Lying About His Past Now

Unfortunately for Pete Hegseth, he made certain comments on camera.

Pete Hegseth looks down while speaking to reporters
Samuel Corum/Getty Images

Pete Hegseth is hoping you’ll forget he thinks women aren’t suited for combat roles in the military. Too bad he enthusiastically declared it on camera a little over a month ago.

The vitriolic television host, who is also Donald Trump’s nominee for secretary of defense, appeared on Fox News Monday to try to clean up comments he made disparaging all female U.S. soldiers. It was less than convincing.

“I also want an opportunity here, to clarify comments that have been misconstrued that I somehow ‘don’t support women in the military.’ Some of our greatest warriors, our best warriors out there are women, who serve—raised their right hand to defend this country, and love our nation, want to defend that flag, and they do it every single day around the globe,” Hegseth said.

But little more than a month ago, Hegseth said he doesn’t believe women are even fit for active duty.

“I’m straight up just saying we should not have women in combat roles. It hasn’t made us more effective. Hasn’t made us more lethal. Has made fighting more complicated,” Hegseth said during an appearance on the Shawn Ryan Show in November.

“We’ve all served with women, and they’re great. It’s just, our institutions don’t have to incentivize that in places where traditionally—not traditionally, over human history—men in those positions are more capable,” he said.

Hegseth did not deign to explain whether it was being forced to carry around tampons or all the crying that made combat just so much more difficult. And to be clear, it is simply impossible for Hegseth to actually “support” women in the military while thinking, no, advocating that they aren’t suited for combat. It isn’t some kind of brain teaser; it’s just a lie. He’s lying to get a job—specifically, one that would put him in command of 1.3 million active duty troops, many of whom he finds less capable than their male counterparts.

Hegseth has been making the rounds on Capitol Hill this week, hoping to mount Republican support for his increasingly insupportable nomination.

Hafiz Rashid/
/

Matt Gaetz Lands His Own TV Show After Failing at Everything Else

Matt Gaetz is making a comeback despite the allegations of sex trafficking a minor.

Matt Gaetz points as he speaks in front of a mic. (His makeup looks terrible.)
Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

It appears that disgraced former Representative Matt Gaetz has found his new job: anchor on One America News Network.

CNN reports that Gaetz is set to join the pro-Trump network after his bid to be attorney general collapsed under a mountain of drug and sexual misconduct allegations outlined in a buried House Ethics Committee report. It’s the second post-Congress gig for Gaetz, who last month announced that he was setting up an account on the celebrity video website Cameo.

Gaetz will apparently be hosting his own show on OANN, and a webpage bearing the name The Matt Gaetz Show is already live on the outlet’s website. OANN is not widely carried on cable and satellite television, and it was dropped by DirecTV in 2022. The network encourages viewers to stream its programming online.

Last month, Gaetz alluded to his new job in an interview with conservative personality Charlie Kirk.

“I’m still going to be in the fight, but it’s going to be from a new perch. I do not intend to join the 119th Congress,” Gaetz told Kirk.

If Gaetz were to return to Congress, his Ethics Committee report could be released, further damaging his image and political future. His role in the successful effort to unseat former House Speaker Kevin McCarthy was actually connected to the misconduct allegations against him, according to McCarthy.

In an interview on Fox News Sunday, McCarthy said Gaetz has himself to blame for his nomination failing.

“I blame Matt Gaetz for lying to [Donald Trump] about his ethics report,” McCarthy said, making the case that Gaetz convinced the president-elect to appoint him attorney general so that he could quit Congress and try to sink the Ethics Committee report against him. McCarthy also claimed Gaetz backed his ouster because of the report.

“People know that’s why he’s not capable of even staying in Congress,” McCarthy said. “He needed an excuse to resign because the Ethics report would be done in a couple days.”

Edith Olmsted/
/

Trump’s Election Denying Mexico Ambassador Pick Gets Brutally Roasted

Donald Trump is reportedly considering Kari Lake for the diplomatic role.

Kari Lake raises her hand while holding a microphone to her face
Mario Tama/Getty Images

Kari Lake, the television anchor turned twice-failed Republican political candidate from Arizona, is reportedly the leading contender to serve as Donald Trump’s ambassador to Mexico—and no one is happy.

Lake, who built her failed candidacy by mimicking Trump on issues of immigration, border security, and election denialism, is likely to receive the president-elect’s nomination to manage diplomacy with Mexico, Semafor reported Monday.

Lake rose to prominence within her party after refusing to concede that she lost Arizona’s gubernatorial race in 2022. Last month, the MAGA acolyte lost Arizona’s Senate race to Representative Ruben Gallego, a Democrat.

Lake’s Senate failed platform contained a 10-point plan that fell in lock-step with Trump’s hardline immigration policy, including finishing the wall at the southern border, ending asylum claims for people from countries experiencing endemic crime, and the immediate, automatic deportation of undocumented immigrants.

Earlier this month, Trump announced his intention to implement a 25 percent tariff on all goods imports from Mexico, which will more than likely damage border state economies (such as Arizona) and could spark retaliatory tariffs. As the ambassador to Mexico, Lake would advocate for Trump’s immigration and tariff policies to the Mexican government.

Online, the possibility that Lake would land this enormous responsibility was met with exhaustion and derision.

“Tell me you’re not serious about negotiating with Mexico over trade or immigration without telling me …” commented Reason’s Eric Boehm.

Meanwhile, Bridgeport, Pennsylvania, Councilman Tony Heyl wondered, “How is she going to have time to do this when she is already Governor and Senator from Arizona?”

Robert McCoy/
/

Lindsey Graham Can’t Find Anything Nice to Say About Tulsi Gabbard

Even Donald Trump’s top stooge struggled to praise Tulsi Gabbard.

Tulsi Gabbard smiles
Bill Clark/CQ-Roll Call, Inc/Getty Images

Senator Lindsey Graham appeared hard-pressed for praise beyond personal niceties for Tulsi Gabbard after meeting with Donald Trump’s pick for director of national intelligence.

“We’ve had policy differences. I know her, I like her, you know. She wanted to stay in the JCPOA. I thought that was a mistake,” Graham told CNN congressional correspondent Manu Raju on Monday, referring to the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, from which Trump withdrew in 2018.

“But, you know, she’ll be serving Trump,” the South Carolina Republican said.

“We’ll see how the hearing goes,” he continued, per footage from WAAY 31 News. Asked whether he was satisfied with Gabbard’s answers, Graham replied, “She’s gonna get back with me, we had a very good meeting. And I’m inclined—well, let’s see what the answers are.”

Gabbard is meeting with senators this week, hoping to alleviate concerns about her sympathetic stances on Russia and Syria’s now-ousted President Bashar Al Assad.

But if Graham has any reservations about Gabbard, that doesn’t mean they will last.

The senator had a sudden change of heart regarding allegations of sexual assault and other misconduct plaguing Trump’s defense secretary pick, Pete Hegseth, who is also making the rounds on Capitol Hill. Last Tuesday, Graham called the accusations against Hegseth “very disturbing,” saying, “Some of this stuff is going to be difficult.”

Within 24 hours, Graham pivoted, telling Fox News, “I’m not going to make any decision based on an anonymous source.… None of it counts, no rumors, no innuendo.”

Hafiz Rashid/
/

Trump Mocks Trudeau After Canadian Leader’s Ominous Warning

Canada’s Justin Trudeau had a serious message for Donald Trump on his tariff plan.

Donald Trump
Oleg Nikishin/Getty Images

Donald Trump mocked Justin Trudeau and Canada after the Canadian prime minister pointed out that Americans are realizing how expensive life would be under Trump’s proposed tariffs.

“Trump got elected on a commitment to make life better and more affordable for Americans, and I think people south of the border are beginning to wake up to the real reality that tariffs on everything from Canada would make life a lot more expensive,” Trudeau said in a speech on Monday, promising retaliation if Trump went ahead with his planned tariffs.

In response, Trump made a Truth Social post shortly after midnight Tuesday referencing his recent dinner with Trudeau and yet again joked about Canada being part of the United States.

“It was a pleasure to have dinner the other night with Governor Justin Trudeau of the Great State of Canada. I look forward to seeing the Governor again soon so that we may continue our in depth talks on Tariffs and Trade, the results of which will be truly spectacular for all! DJT,” the post read.

Canada is America’s biggest trading partner, and while 25 percent tariffs on Canadian imports would hurt their economy, retaliatory tariffs wouldn’t be good for the U.S. economy, either. Trudeau pointed out that the U.S. gets 65 percent of its crude oil from Canada, along with many other goods, ranging from steel to agricultural products.

Over the weekend, Trump tried to defend his tariff plan on NBC’s Meet the Press but couldn’t promise that it wouldn’t cause higher prices for Americans. He claimed that the U.S. was “subsidizing” Canada and Mexico, and offered a nonsensical solution.

“If we’re going to subsidize them, let them become a state. We’re subsidizing Mexico, and we’re subsidizing Canada, and we’re subsidizing many countries all over the world,” Trump said. “And all I want to do is I want to have a level, fast, but fair playing field.”

Realistically, Trudeau is right that tariffs would hurt both the U.S. and Canadian economies, and it’s hard to see any positive outcomes from a back-and-forth trade war. Trump may be able to threaten politicians in the states, but he might find that foreign leaders aren’t cowed by his brash rhetoric. Mexico has already made threats of its own in response to Trump’s tariffs, for example.

If Canadian and Mexican leaders acted like Trump, it would be “Canada First” versus “Mexico First” versus “America First,” and the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement, which Trump negotiated to replace the North American Free Trade Agreement during his first term, would end up torn to shreds. If Trump isn’t careful, that is exactly what will end up happening, to the detriment of all three countries’ economies.

Ellie Quinlan Houghtaling/
/

Broke Rudy Giuliani Whines He Can’t Hire a Single Lawyer

No one will agree to represent the former New York City mayor.

Rudy Giuliani gestures while speaking
Alex Kent/Getty Images

Law firms won’t touch former New York City mayor and disbarred attorney Rudy Giuliani’s legal problems with a 10-foot pole.

In court documents submitted Monday, the Donald Trump ally lamented that he can’t find a lawyer to represent him while he faces the possibility of civil contempt charges brought by Ruby Freeman and Shaye Moss, a pair of 2020 Georgia poll workers to whom he owes nearly $150 million after he repeatedly defamed them while pushing Trump’s Georgia election conspiracy.

“As I have previously indicated, the primary reason for this requested extension is that I need more time to find an attorney to represent me in this matter, especially now that Plaintiffs are making allegations seeking civil contempt,” Giuliani wrote.

The lack of legal interest, according to Giuliani, is all thanks to U.S. District Judge Beryl Howell’s treatment of January 6 defendants—and has nothing to do with his reported failure to pay his previous attorneys, or with court reports that the 80-year-old is “losing it.”

“We have spoken to four attorneys and each attorney has declined to handle this matter because they believe Your Honor is unreasonable and biased about Trump-related matters and ‘ideological rather than logical,’” Giuliani wrote. “One said it was ‘a foregone conclusion’ and ‘a no-win proposition.’ Among other numerous reasons, your handling of the J6 cases is considered by many to be the most unnecessarily harsh.”

Howell, meanwhile, isn’t even remotely the toughest judge who has sentenced January 6 defendants. U.S. District Judge Tanya Chutkan, for instance—who was slated to oversee Trump’s January 6 case before it crashed and burned in the wake of his election win—issued several sentences for the Trumpian rioters that were harsher than what Justice Department prosecutors recommended.

Giuliani’s previous legal representation ditched him last month, declaring in a motion in federal court that they had reached a “fundamental disagreement” with Giuliani. The disgraced New York politico’s lead counsel Kenneth Caruso and attorney David Labkowski argued that they were entitled to peel away from their client, citing a New York rule that grants attorneys the ability to withdraw when a client “insists upon taking action with which the lawyer has a fundamental disagreement,” when the client insists on “presenting a claim or defense that is not warranted under existing law and cannot be supported by good faith argument,” or when “the client fails to cooperate in the representation or otherwise renders the representation unreasonably difficult for the lawyer to carry out employment effectively.”

Robert McCoy/
/

Even Fox News Has Turned on Trump’s Garbage Defense Pick

Pete Hegseth can’t even count on his old network for support.

Pete Hegseth looks down while walking in the Capitol
Craig Hudson/The Washington Post/Getty Images

Even Fox News isn’t accepting MAGA Republicans’ attempts to discredit accusations against Pete Hegseth without objection.

In an interview Monday, Republican Senator Roger Marshall defended Donald Trump’s pick for secretary of defense when Fox host John Roberts asked him, quite vaguely, “about the concerns of things that happened in the past.”

Hegseth is currently facing a raft of scandals: He was accused of sexually assaulting a woman in 2017. (Hegseth was not charged but paid the woman a financial settlement.) His drinking habits as a co-host of Fox & Friends reportedly concerned his Fox News colleagues. The New Yorker recently covered a whistleblower report detailing Hegseth’s excessive drinking and financial mismanagement while running a veterans nonprofit.

“Yeah, look. I think that Pete is a good man,” Marshall said. “He is a man of integrity now. He absolutely has my support. I think that these anonymous character assassinations by the media are way over-reported—”

“But some of them weren’t anonymous,” Roberts cut in.

“Well, the ones that I’ve seen are anonymous,” said Marshall, before diverting the topic away from Hegseth’s scandals.

Marshall’s emphasis on the anonymity of the accusations echoes similar defenses of Hegseth by Senators Lindsey Graham and Rick Scott, who last week attempted to minimize the allegations plaguing Hegseth by pointing to their anonymous sources.

Pushing back against this, MSNBC legal correspondent Lisa Rubin wrote a blog post last week, noting that anonymous sources are integral to the functioning of the free press. The identities of anonymous sources are, after all, “known to the journalists reporting them,” and the accusations are independently verified or corroborated.

“And, of course,” Rubin wrote, “at least one of the anonymous people featured in reporting about Hegseth isn’t anonymous to Hegseth: The Jane Doe who has accused him of rape and with whom he signed an agreement.”

Not all of the revelations against Hegseth are anonymously sourced, either. As The New York Times reported last month, Hegseth’s mother in 2018 called her son “an abuser of women,” whose “abuse over the years to women (dishonesty, sleeping around, betrayal, debasing, belittling) needs to be called out,” in a private email to him that she now disavows.

Hegseth was back on Capitol Hill Monday, continuing his effort to salvage his nomination in meetings with the senators who hold his fate in their hands.

Hafiz Rashid/
/

New Survey Reveals Americans Agree: Our Health Care System Sucks

It’s no surprise why so many Americans are following the UnitedHealthcare shooting.

People sitting in a row of chairs in an emergency room at Saint Agnes Medical Center in Fresno, California, on May 9, 2023.
Genaro Molina/Los Angeles Times/Getty Images
Patients waiting to be seen at the emergency room at Saint Agnes Medical Center in Fresno, California, on May 9, 2023

Most Americans support the Affordable Care Act and say the federal government should be responsible for ensuring that all Americans have health care coverage, according to a new Gallup survey.

Gallup on Monday released the findings of its poll, which found that 62 percent of adults “say it is the federal government’s responsibility to ensure all Americans have healthcare coverage.” That’s the largest percentage in any year since 2006, when 69 percent of the poll’s respondents agreed with that sentiment.

About 54 percent of U.S. adults approve of the Affordable Care Act, close to the record-high percentage of 55 percent from April 2017, when Donald Trump and the GOP were trying to repeal the law. Support for the bill, passed during President Obama’s first term, is divided along partisan lines: 94 percent of Democrats approve of the ACA, while only 19 percent of Republicans do. Both are record highs.

The survey, which was conducted from November 6 to 20, following the presidential election, reveals Americans are closely divided on whether they preferred a private insurance–based health care system or one that is government-run. About 49 percent prefer the former with 46 percent preferring the latter. The last time the two options polled this closely together was 2017, when 48 percent of respondents preferred private insurance versus 47 percent for a government-run system.

And politically speaking, support for government-run health care and private insurance are also polarized on party lines, with 71 percent of Democrats preferring a government-run system versus 20 percent supporting a private system. Republicans overwhelmingly favor private insurance, with 76 percent of them supporting it as opposed to 21 percent supporting a government-run system.

At a time when Americans across party lines are dissatisfied with the country’s health care system and feel powerless to do anything about it, these polling results are significant. The incoming Trump administration has already suggested that it would do away with the ACA’s key reform of prohibiting insurance coverage denial based on preexisting conditions, and the GOP has been trying to “repeal and replace” the ACA since it was passed.

The next four years will be pivotal for American health care, with Republicans almost certain to use their narrow congressional majority to take aim at the ACA again and institute their own “reforms,” which are almost certain to leave Americans worse off. Every politician, Republican or Democrat, should look at this poll and realize that the public wants better health care coverage, and try to do something positive about it.

Malcolm Ferguson/
/

Two Damning Lines in Alleged UHC Shooter’s Manifesto

Luigi Mangione, the suspect in the shooting of the UnitedHealthcare CEO, was found with a manifesto that could explain his motives.

UnitedHealthcare building
Stephen Maturen/Getty Images

Luigi Mangione, the man apprehended Monday on suspicion of killing United Healthcare CEO Brian Thompson, was found with a manifesto on his person. Two lines in the manifesto read, “These parasites had it coming” and “I do apologize for any strife and trauma, but it had to be done,” according to CNN’s John Miller.

Mangione, 26, from Baltimore County, Maryland, was taken into custody at a Pennsylvania McDonald’s on Monday. Mangione was found with a gun similar to the one used in Thompson’s killing, several fake IDs, and the aforementioned manifesto.

More details from the manifesto have yet to be released, but the two lines may confirm what many suspected were the shooter’s personal vendetta against the health care company.

His high school’s valedictorian, Mangione went on to study at University of Pennsylvania, where he acquired a master of science in engineering and a bachelor of science in engineering degree in computer science.

Thompson was killed Wednesday morning, and police were looking for Mangione for five days. His social media profiles muddy the waters in regard to his personal politics and motive. His X account is full of posts about the future of AI, tech, altruism, and complaints about wokeism, and his header contains an image of the injury that may have possibly radicalized him. His Goodreads contains more left-leaning selections like The Lorax and Crooked: Outwitting the Back Pain Industry. He also reviewed the Unabomber’s book, writing that “when all other forms of communication fail, violence is necessary to survive. You may not like his methods, but to see things from his perspective, it’s not terrorism, it’s war and revolution.”

Mangione has yet to be charged.

Ellie Quinlan Houghtaling/
/

Trump Hires January 6 Rioter for Bonkers Role on Transition Team

Donald Trump has hired a man named Pete Marocco.

Donald Trump dances
Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images

Donald Trump isn’t just planning to pardon his supporters who ransacked the U.S. Capitol on January 6—he’s also asking them to shape his administration.

The president-elect has apparently included one January 6 rioter—Pete Marocco—in his transition team, Politico reported Monday. Marocco, a conservative activist, does come with extensive Trumpworld experience: He wore several hats during Trump’s last administration and had stints at the Defense, State, and Commerce departments, as well as USAID. His new role on Trump’s transition team focuses on national security personnel matters, according to three unidentified sources who spoke with the outlet.

Last month, the sleuth organization Sedition Hunters spotted Marocco and his wife in footage from inside and outside the U.S. Capitol during the January 6 riot. An anonymous member of the group claimed that they had become aware of Marocco’s participation in early 2023 and had subsequently tipped off the FBI. Marocco has not been charged with a crime.

In an interview with D magazine, Marocco refused to directly acknowledge the allegations that he was present at the Capitol building during the riot.

​​“Petty smear tactics and desperate personal attacks by politicians with no solutions have no bearing on the urgency of voting in these charter amendments from 170,000 Dallas citizens for more accountability and public safety,” Marocco told the Dallas-area publication. “Our commitment to strengthening our city through the will of the people is resolute.”

In a statement, Trump transition spokesperson Karoline Leavitt said that Marocco’s “valuable knowledge” on national security matters has been a “tremendous benefit to the Trump-Vance transition effort.”

“Democrats and their allies in the media who think they are going to obstruct our ability to deliver on this mandate by going back to the same January 6 playbook of smears and faux outrage that was soundly rejected by the American people will be disappointed,” Leavitt added.

