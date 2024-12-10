Trump’s Terrible Defense Pick Is Straight Up Lying About His Past Now
Unfortunately for Pete Hegseth, he made certain comments on camera.
Pete Hegseth is hoping you’ll forget he thinks women aren’t suited for combat roles in the military. Too bad he enthusiastically declared it on camera a little over a month ago.
The vitriolic television host, who is also Donald Trump’s nominee for secretary of defense, appeared on Fox News Monday to try to clean up comments he made disparaging all female U.S. soldiers. It was less than convincing.
“I also want an opportunity here, to clarify comments that have been misconstrued that I somehow ‘don’t support women in the military.’ Some of our greatest warriors, our best warriors out there are women, who serve—raised their right hand to defend this country, and love our nation, want to defend that flag, and they do it every single day around the globe,” Hegseth said.
But little more than a month ago, Hegseth said he doesn’t believe women are even fit for active duty.
“I’m straight up just saying we should not have women in combat roles. It hasn’t made us more effective. Hasn’t made us more lethal. Has made fighting more complicated,” Hegseth said during an appearance on the Shawn Ryan Show in November.
“We’ve all served with women, and they’re great. It’s just, our institutions don’t have to incentivize that in places where traditionally—not traditionally, over human history—men in those positions are more capable,” he said.
Hegseth did not deign to explain whether it was being forced to carry around tampons or all the crying that made combat just so much more difficult. And to be clear, it is simply impossible for Hegseth to actually “support” women in the military while thinking, no, advocating that they aren’t suited for combat. It isn’t some kind of brain teaser; it’s just a lie. He’s lying to get a job—specifically, one that would put him in command of 1.3 million active duty troops, many of whom he finds less capable than their male counterparts.
Hegseth has been making the rounds on Capitol Hill this week, hoping to mount Republican support for his increasingly insupportable nomination.