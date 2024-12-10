Trump’s Terrible Defense Pick Is Straight Up Lying About His Past Now

“I also want an opportunity here, to clarify comments that have been misconstrued that I somehow ‘don’t support women in the military.’ Some of our greatest warriors, our best warriors out there are women, who serve—raised their right hand to defend this country, and love our nation, want to defend that flag, and they do it every single day around the globe,” Hegseth said.

Pete Hegseth now claims he didn't say the thing he said on camera a month ago https://t.co/aDdM5AcD9m pic.twitter.com/nOdkFGM1gS — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) December 10, 2024

But little more than a month ago, Hegseth said he doesn’t believe women are even fit for active duty.



“I’m straight up just saying we should not have women in combat roles. It hasn’t made us more effective. Hasn’t made us more lethal. Has made fighting more complicated,” Hegseth said during an appearance on the Shawn Ryan Show in November.