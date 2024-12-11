Was Nancy Mace Really Attacked by a Trans Activist Like She Claims?

“One new brace for my wrist and some ice for my arm and it’ll heal just fine. The Capitol police arrested the guy. Your tr*ns violence and threats on my life will only make me double down. FAFO. #HoldTheLine,” Mace’s post read.

Other foster care advocates present at the reception disagreed with Mace’s account. Elliott Hinkle, a consultant who has advised the federal government on issues affecting youth in foster care, said McIntyre shook her hand and made a comment about how many transgender youth are in foster care, adding, “They need your support.”

“From what I saw, it was a normal handshake and interaction that I would expect any legislator to expect from anyone as a constituent,” Hinkle, a former foster child and now an advocate for LGBTQ rights, said in an interview with The Imprint. According to Hinkle, one of Mace’s aides later asked McIntyre his name and to repeat what he told Mace. McIntyre had left the reception but was asked to return to the office building by Capitol police.