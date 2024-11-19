Media-Thirsty Nancy Mace Starts Vile Fight With Trans Colleague
Representative Nancy Mace proves yet again she’s a terrible human being—this time by picking a fight with the first trans member of Congress, Sarah McBride.
South Carolina Representative Nancy Mace is still trying desperately to get on television, and this time she’s resorted to transphobic attacks against another lawmaker.
Mace introduced a resolution Tuesday which would ban transgender women from using the women’s restrooms in the U.S. Capitol, just weeks after Sarah McBride became the first transgender woman to be elected to Congress.
Rather than actually govern, Mace spends most of her time launching pathetic attempts to get as much media attention as possible by trying to “trigger” people, and her latest stunt is the most pathetic one yet.
“Sarah McBride doesn’t get a say. I mean, this is a biological man,” Mace told reporters on Monday. She added that her new colleague “does not belong in women’s spaces, women’s bathrooms, locker rooms, changing rooms, period, full stop.”
When asked if the resolution was a direct response to the people of Delaware democratically electing McBride into office, Mace replied, “That and more.”
Georgia Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene said that by electing Donald Trump to the White House, Americans had voiced their support for anti-trans bills, adding that she would support the resolution, and a similar bathroom ban in “all tax-payer funded facilities.” She said she normally uses the private bathroom in her office.
When asked specifically how lawmakers planned to monitor the biological sex of all women trying to enter restrooms in the U.S. Capitol, both Greene and Mace looked uncomfortable and didn’t answer the question.
McBride responded Tuesday to her colleagues’ hateful remarks.
“Every day Americans go to work with people who have life journeys different than their own and engage with them respectfully, I hope members of Congress can muster that same kindness,” McBride wrote in a post on X.
“This is a blatant attempt from far right-wing extremists to distract from the fact that they have no real solutions to what Americans are facing,” McBride wrote. “We should be focused on bringing down the cost of housing, health care, and child care, not manufacturing culture wars.”
Mace took to X on Wednesday to fire off a slate of posts cheering herself on. “The radical Left is calling me a ‘threat.’ You’re damn right I am. I am a threat to anyone who wants to strip women and girls of their rights,” she wrote.