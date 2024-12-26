GOPer Has Outrageous Reaction to Suspected Russian Role in Plane Crash
Representative Ryan Zinke wants to just give Russia what it wants after the downing of an Azerbaijan Airlines passenger plane.
In response to Russia allegedly downing an Azerbaijan Airlines passenger jet, a Republican congressman thinks Russia should be given what it wants regarding Ukraine.
Representative Ryan Zinke was asked on Fox Business Thursday about the plane crash, and he largely dismissed the gravity of the attack, saying that if the reports are true, it’s not the first jet Russia has taken down. He then went on a tangent about the situation in Ukraine.
“It’s a sitting melting pot without an answer unless we have clearly defined objectives. What’s our plan? You know, my position is I don’t think Ukraine is ready for NATO, they’d have to do a massive political reform that they’re not willing to do, and the Crimean peninsula has been a sticking point,” Zinke said.
“Look, it’s the only warm water port that Russia has, and quite frankly, there’s been 14 wars fought over that Crimean peninsula. I don’t think you’re going to wrest it out of the hands of Russia anytime soon, and I don’t think you should be going to NATO,” Zinke added.
Early reports indicate that Russia’s air defenses attacked a civilian plane entering its airspace, and then its electronic warfare systems disrupted the plane’s communication abilities, resulting in a grievous error at best and a heinous crime at worst. But Zinke’s first thought appears to be how to hand Russia what it wants in its war in Ukraine.
In any case, it’s another example of Donald Trump’s Republican Party seeking to appease Vladimir Putin’s Russia rather than oppose its attempts to control Ukraine and seize territory from the country. Zinke’s word salad is probably what a lot of Republicans are thinking: a misunderstanding of the conflict coupled with a lack of solutions to real problems.