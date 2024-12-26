Vivek Ramaswamy Dragged After Wild Rant on How American Workers Suck
MAGA is about to eat Vivek Ramaswamy alive.
Vivek Ramaswamy thinks that tech companies are choosing foreign-born workers over American ones because our culture is too chill, too mediocre, and doesn’t uplift dorks like him enough.
The former Republican presidential candidate and upcoming Department of Government Efficiency co-lead offered his two cents on the discussion surrounding the future of “American-born” labor in Silicon Valley.
”A culture that celebrates the prom queen over the math olympiad champ, or the jock over the valedictorian, will not produce the best engineers. A culture that venerates Cory from ‘Boy Meets World,’ or Zach & Slater over Screech in ‘Saved by the Bell,’ or ‘Stefan’ over Steve Urkel in ‘Family Matters,’ will not produce the best engineers,” Ramaswamy wrote in a lengthy post on X.
“More movies like Whiplash, fewer reruns of ‘Friends.’ More math tutoring, fewer sleepovers. More weekend science competitions, fewer Saturday morning cartoons. More books, less TV. More creating, less ‘chillin.’ More extracurriculars, less ‘hanging out at the mall.’ … ‘Normalcy’ doesn’t cut it in a hyper-competitive global market for technical talent. And if we pretend like it does, we’ll have our asses handed to us by China.”
“A culture that once again prioritizes achievement over normalcy; excellence over mediocrity; nerdiness over conformity; hard work over laziness. That’s the work we have cut out for us, rather than wallowing in victimhood & just wishing (or legislating) alternative hiring practices into existence,” he concluded.
Ramaswamy, who is Indian American, was immediately lambasted by the left and the right for this pitiful, presumptuous take.
“There is nothing wrong with American workers or American culture,” former Republican presidential candidate Nikki Haley replied. “All you have to do is look at the border and see how many want what we have. We should be investing and prioritizing in Americans, not foreign workers.”
“Vivek you’ve accomplished a lot but it’s ok to just say you don’t understand American culture,” one conservative replied, going on to remind him how racist much of the MAGA base is. “Neil Armstrong, greater than any Indian to ever live and product of American culture, chose the less academic Purdue over MIT because he liked the football team.”
“‘Us’, ‘our’, ‘we’. No. YOU are going back,” another MAGA supporter replied.
“Ivy leaguer trying to sell ‘math Olympiad over prom queen’ to the maga base amid intense educational polarization is wild,” said Harvard professor Matt Blackwell.
“Vivek trashing sports achievement (‘a culture that celebrates the jock over the valedictorian’) is surely going to go down well with his audience. Everyone loves a Yale guy talking about why American culture sucks,” wrote Current Affairs editor Nathan J. Robinson.
Ramaswamy’s views, which seem to be in misalignment with the majority of MAGA, may potentially put his power as DOGE co-lead in jeopardy. It remains to be seen how President-elect Donald Trump will respond to these talking points, if at all.