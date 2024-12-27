Elon Musk’s Newest Critics on X Just Paid the Price

He then took shots at Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, suggesting that he’d slash the country’s taxes if they’d be oh so kind enough to become our “51st State.”

The posting marathon continued as Trump got into his usual self-victimization bag. “Merry Christmas to the Radical Left Lunatics, who are constantly trying to obstruct our Court System and our Elections, and are always going after the Great Citizens and Patriots of the United States but, in particular, their Political Opponent, ME,” he wrote in yet another Truth Social post in the afternoon. He also aimed his ire at the 37 prisoners on death row whom Biden granted clemency, commuting their sentences to life in prison rather than execution. “Also, to the 37 most violent criminals, who killed, raped, and plundered like virtually no one before them, but were just given, incredibly, a pardon by Sleepy Joe Biden. I refuse to wish a Merry Christmas to those lucky ‘souls’ but, instead, will say, GO TO HELL!”

Aside from the two longer posts, Trump posted a meme with a picture of himself and former President Barack Obama captioned “when you see the guy who said ‘you’ll never be president’ at your inauguration.” He also reshared multiple headlines and positive articles regarding his FBI director nominee, Kash Patel, and defense secretary nominee, Pete Hegseth.