Laura Loomer Defiantly Pushes Dangerous 9/11 Lie Despite Backlash
As Republicans beg Donald Trump to ditch Laura Loomer, she is doubling down instead.
After getting flack this week for her 9/11 conspiracy theories and her history of racist and inflammatory remarks, instead of being quiet, Laura Loomer is doubling down.
Loomer made headlines this week as Donald Trump allowed the conspiracy theorist to accompany him to an official 9/11 memorial service on Wednesday. Loomer previously claimed that she believed the September 11 attacks were an “inside job” by the U.S. government.
After the incident caused a schism in the Republican Party, with both Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene and Senator Lindsey Graham calling out Loomer and urging Trump to distance himself, Loomer is instead digging a bigger hole for herself.
“23 years later, and there’s still a lot of unanswered questions,” she wrote on X Friday morning. “The 9/11 documents are still classified to this day. The American people deserve to know the entire truth. Not just what our lying government chose to tell us.”.
Attached to the tweet is a video of Trump speaking with WWOR/UPN 9 News on September 11, 2001. “How could [a plane] possibly go through the steel,” Trump can be heard saying in the video. “I happen to think that they had not only a plane but bombs that exploded almost simultaneously.”
“It was almost like a can of soup,” Trump added. “It’s an amazing thing.”
It seems as though Loomer believes she thinks she’s in good company to continue to push her conspiracy theories, whether that be about 9/11, mass shootings, or immigrants.
“PS: Whatever you do….Do NOT google Building 7,” wrote Loomer on X, expanding on another aspect of her 9/11-truther dogma.