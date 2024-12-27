Former FBI and CIA Head Pushes Senate to Reject Two Trump Nominees
William Webster said he has “serious concerns” about some of Donald Trump’s cabinet picks.
The only person to be in charge of both the CIA and FBI wants everyone to know that Donald Trump’s cabinet nominees Tulsi Gabbard and Kash Patel don’t have what it takes to do the job.
William Webster, who is literally 100 years old, took the time to write a letter to the Senate to outline just how bad Patel and Gabbard would be as FBI head and director of national intelligence, respectively.
“His record of executing the president’s directives suggest a loyalty to individuals rather than the rule of law — a dangerous precedent for an agency tasked with impartial enforcement of justice,” Webster said of Patel.
He went on to say that Gabbard had “a profound lack” of experience with the intelligence community.
“Effective management of our intelligence community requires unparalleled expertise to navigate the complexities of global threats and to maintain the trust of allied nations,” Webster penned. “Without that trust, our ability to safeguard sensitive secrets and collaborate internationally is severely diminished.”
“I urge you to weigh the critical importance of nonpartisan leadership and experience,” he concluded. “The safety of the American people — and your own families — depends on it.”
Webster headed the FBI from 1978 to 1987, and the CIA from 1987 to 1991.