Trump’s Border Czar Has Insane Excuse for Pushing Attack Conspiracies
Tom Homan’s main proof is just “Trust me.”
Donald Trump’s incoming “border czar,” Tom Homan, claimed that there was likely a “terrorist connection” between Wednesday’s Cybertruck explosion in Las Vegas and the deadly truck attack in New Orleans on New Year’s Eve—but then admitted he’s just going off a feeling.
Fox News’s Sandra Smith pressed Homan for information during an interview Thursday where he repeatedly referred to a “connection” between the two incidents. Smith told Homan that law enforcement had presented no evidence tying them together.
“You said you believed as this investigation carries out in Las Vegas … they will find a connection. Do you have any other information? Or have you been privy to any other information, other than what we just directly heard from the police there in Las Vegas?” Smith asked.
“No, I don’t. This is a gut feeling,” Homan explained. “I’ve done this for three and a half decades, I just think there’s too many similarities, too much—too much coincidence.
“I think something down the road, they’re gonna show, there’s some sort of connection. Whether some same network, or where they got the tools to pull these terrorist attacks off. I just feel like there’s gonna be something down the road. And I could be wrong, just a gut feeling I have,” Homan said.
So Homan’s got nothing, and his appearance was simply an opportunity to politicize the deaths of 14 people in New Orleans; to fearmonger ahead of Trump’s administration and its plan to enact draconian mass deportations.
Homan warned that “the threats aren’t over,” quickly switching the subject to the southern border, even though neither event seems to have been related to immigration at all. Homan continued to insist that the Cybertruck explosion was a “terrorist attack,” despite Las Vegas authorities suggesting it was a suicide.
Homan also ranted about the “insider threat” from members of the military and federal service, because both Matthew Livelsberger, the Cybertruck driver, and Shamsud-Din Bahar Jabba, the driver in New Orleans, served in the U.S. military.