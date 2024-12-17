Trump’s Trash Defense Pick Has Some Equally Trash January 6 Theories
Pete Hegseth spread baseless conspiracies about the insurrection.
Critics of Pete Hegseth have slammed the defense secretary nominee as many things: a vitriolic television host, an alleged drunk, and an accused sexual abuser. But he’s also, apparently, a January 6 “truther.”
In the wake of the Capitol riot, Hegseth appeared on Newt’s World, a podcast hosted by former House Speaker Newt Gingrich, espousing baseless allegations that the mob that delayed the certification of the 2020 presidential election results was actually coordinated by leftists, CNN’s K-File reported Tuesday.
“There are reports, you know, in the New York Post and elsewhere. And just from, you know, common sense, that Antifa folks took advantage of this to try to get to the front and try to agitate and create openings for themselves,” Hegseth said on the show.
“They want chaos, ultimately,” Hegseth continued, referring to the decentralized, nonviolent antifascist group. “I could even spot it. You can see the helmets where there’s a Donald Trump bumper sticker on the back, quickly put on it so they could look like they wanted to stop the steal. But what they really wanted to do was further the narrative.”
The articles that Hegseth was citing at the time have since been debunked, according to CNN. The FBI found no evidence that antifa was connected to the events that took place on January 6, 2021, with Trump’s own appointee, FBI Director Christopher Wray, repeatedly rebutting the conspiracy.
Hegseth, a 44-year-old former infantry officer, has been under fire since Trump tapped him to lead the Pentagon. The heat has primarily stemmed from a shocking 2017 police report that revealed the Army veteran was accused of raping an attendee at a Republican women’s conference in Monterey, California. Hegseth has also admitted to several other scandals, including five affairs that he had during his first marriage.
Some of Hegseth’s former Fox colleagues have accused him of being “handsy” and groping them. Nearly a dozen of his former co-workers have spoken to various media outlets to warn that his drinking habits are “concerning,” and some noted that they had smelled alcohol on Hegseth as recently as last month.
Hegseth has also come under fire for supporting a return of the military’s “don’t ask, don’t tell” anti-LGBTQ policy, and has attempted to walk back comments he made disparaging female U.S. soldiers.
Republicans at the forefront of the Senate confirmation process initially bristled at Hegseth’s nomination, with some taking particular note of his drinking problem, before eventually bending to Trump’s will. Earlier this month, Republican Senator Kevin Cramer specified that Hegseth needed to stay away from the bottle and offer a promise of sobriety before taking the reins of the country’s military intelligence.