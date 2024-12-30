Republicans Ready to Defy Trump After Mike Johnson Endorsement
Mike Johnson’s future as House speaker is in jeopardy, even with a Trump endorsement.
Despite direct orders from President-elect Donald Trump, some House Republicans appear to be teeing up to oust House Speaker Mike Johnson.
Trump voiced his support for Johnson Monday, just two weeks after the speaker went toe-to-toe with several House Republicans outraged that he had offered a lengthy bipartisan bill to fund the government. And despite Trump’s endorsement, not every Republican is following his lead.
Representative Andy Biggs was the latest to signal a reticence to follow the president-elect’s marching orders. During an interview on Fox News Monday, the Arizona Republican said that he wasn’t in the bag for Johnson, yet.
“I haven’t publicly or privately committed yet,” said Biggs. “I do want to speak with the speaker just to see what his plans are, because there are some issues that I think need to be worked out, specifically dealing with the budget issues.”
Representative Thomas Massie doubled down on his opposition to Johnson in a post on X Monday, reckoning back to another unpopular House speaker Trump once championed.
“I respect and support President Trump, but his endorsement of Mike Johnson is going to work out about as well as his endorsement of Speaker Paul Ryan,” Massie wrote. “We’ve seen Johnson partner with the democrats to send money to Ukraine, authorize spying on Americans, and blow the budget.”
Beneath his statement undermining Trump’s judgment, billionaire technocrat Elon Musk replied, “You might be right, but let’s see how it goes.”
Massie wasn’t the only one to bring up Ryan. Representative Victoria Spartz demanded Monday that Johnson outline how he would follow Trump’s agenda to the letter before she could deign to support him for speaker.
“I understand why President Trump is endorsing Speaker Johnson as he did Speaker Ryan, which is definitely important. However, we still need to get assurances that @SpeakerJohnson won’t sell us out to the swamp,” she wrote in a post on X Monday.
Spartz sent Johnson a list of demands, including a request for “unbiased ‘non-swamp’ professionals” to help her do her job. The two are expected to discuss the list at a meeting Monday.