Elon Musk Helps German Far-Right Candidate Spread Absurd Hitler Lie
The world’s richest man teamed up with AfD leader Alice Weidel to amplify a deranged lie about Adolf Hitler.
The leader of Germany’s nativist far-right party wants us to believe that Adolf Hitler was actually a raging Communist.
Alternative for Germany Party, or AfD, co-leader Alice Weidel gave an interview with Elon Musk on Thursday live on X. She discussed everything from “woke mind virus” censorship to how stumped she was on the conflict in the Middle East. Her most eyebrow-raising assertion though was that Hitler was a Communist.
“Hitler was a Communist. He considered himself as a socialist.… The biggest success of our country was to label Adolf Hitler as a conservative or a libertarian,” Weidel opined. “He was a Communist socialist guy. Full stop. AfD is the exact opposite. It’s a conservative libertarian party. Hitler was not ‘on the right.’ Hitler played with people’s envy against each other. That was a socialist weapon. He was nothing other than an antisemitic socialist.”
Weidel’s shameless attempt to associate Hitler with her political enemies on the left was met with zero pushback from Musk.
In reality, Hitler was actually very specific about not being a socialist, even as his Nazi Party was called the “Nationalist Socialist Party” (a popular ‘gotcha’ among Weidel and her fans). Hitler changed the meaning of socialism to fit his own fascistic narrative.
“Socialism is the science of dealing with the common weal. Communism is not socialism. Marxism is not socialism. The Marxians have stolen the term and confused its meaning. I shall take socialism away from the socialists,” Hitler said in a 1923 interview. “Socialism is an ancient Aryan, Germanic institution. Our German ancestors held certain lands in common.”
Hitler was also a staunch anti-Communist.
“In the years 1913 and 1914 I expressed my opinion for the first time in various circles … that the problem of how the future of the German nation can be secured is the problem of how Marxism can be exterminated,” Hitler wrote in Mein Kampf. He advocated for “the destruction of Marxism in all its shapes and forms” in those same pages.
Those on the left and the right quickly sounded off in opposition to Weidel’s claim.
“The fact that Alice Weidel—co-leader of Germany’s far-right extremists—calls Hitler a ‘communist’ and likening Nazis to ‘leftish Palestinian’ antisemites in ONE sentence epitomizes the distorted discourse the liberal center in Germany has normalized over the past 15 months,” wrote Guardian reporter Hanno Hauenstein.
“Hitler did not govern as a communist, where the state owned all of the means of production. All private companies were NOT nationalized as is claimed below. Hitler governed more like Mussolini (and sadly today’s America) via economic fascism,” wrote libertarian commentator Chris Rossini. “Private hands … but those hands are at the disposal of the state. That’s economic fascism. Not communism … where there are no private hands … and only the state.”
“Alice Weidel’s claim that Hitler was a ‘communist socialist’ is completely off. Hitler and the Nazis were far-right, deeply anti-communist, and focused on nationalism, not socialism. They worked closely with big businesses, not against them,” military news outlet Geo Insider posted.
Musk gave Weidel a huge, uninhibited platform to spread her right-wing misinformation campaign. The world’s richest man was already accused of election interference in Germany prior to his interview with the AfD leader, and is looking to bolster far-right politics in the U.K. and Italy as well.