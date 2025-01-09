Elon Musk Helps German Far-Right Candidate Spread Absurd Hitler Lie

“Hitler was a Communist. He considered himself as a socialist.… The biggest success of our country was to label Adolf Hitler as a conservative or a libertarian,” Weidel opined. “He was a Communist socialist guy. Full stop. AfD is the exact opposite. It’s a conservative libertarian party. Hitler was not ‘on the right.’ Hitler played with people’s envy against each other. That was a socialist weapon. He was nothing other than an antisemitic socialist.”

Weidel’s shameless attempt to associate Hitler with her political enemies on the left was met with zero pushback from Musk.

In reality, Hitler was actually very specific about not being a socialist, even as his Nazi Party was called the “Nationalist Socialist Party” (a popular ‘gotcha’ among Weidel and her fans). Hitler changed the meaning of socialism to fit his own fascistic narrative.