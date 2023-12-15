John Fetterman Finally Announces He’s Not the Progressive He Pretended to Be

“I’m not a progressive,” Fetterman told NBC News. “I just think I’m a Democrat that is very committed to choice and other things. But with Israel, I’m going to be on the right side of that. And immigration is something near and dear to me, and I think we do have to effectively address it as well.”

The announcement comes after weeks spent disagreeing with other congressional progressives like the Squad over his unwavering support for Israel in its conflict with Hamas and his calls for tougher immigration laws.



But if you asked Fetterman during the campaign season where he stood, his words were more than a little different.