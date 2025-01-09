Skip Navigation
As California Burns, Republicans Try to Help Trump Seize Panama Canal

Glad to see MAGA’s priorities are in order.

Donald Trump speaking
Rebecca Noble/Getty Images

While one of the most devastating wildfires in American history rages on in Southern California, Republicans in Congress have decided to focus on retaking the Panama Canal.

On Thursday, Representative Dusty Johnson introduced a bill that authorizes the president to begin negotiations to reacquire the canal, with 15 of his fellow Republicans as co-sponsors.

X screenshot Andrew Solender @AndrewSolender NEW: GOP Rep. Dusty Johnson introduces bill to repurchase the Panama Canal. Has 15 GOP co-sponsors including Mike Lawler and Dan Crenshaw. (with screenshots of bill text)

The move follows Donald Trump’s public calls to reacquire the canal even though Panama’s leadership has said the idea isn’t up for discussion. Foreign Minister Javier Martinez-Acha said Tuesday that “the sovereignty of our canal is not negotiable and is part of our history of struggle.”

Trump claimed last month that Chinese troops were stationed in the canal zone, which Panamanian President José Raúl Mulino called “nonsense,” saying that “there is not a single Chinese soldier in the canal.”

Johnson seems to be playing to Trump’s ego with the bill, if his words to Fox News on Wednesday are any indication.

“I think it is a Teddy Roosevelt moment,” the South Dakota representative said. “And frankly, America used to run this canal, and it was very well run under American leadership.”

In recent weeks, Trump has also floated taking over Greenland and adding Canada as the fifty-first U.S. state. Whether his plans are serious or not, they’ve already received pushback from leaders in the Danish territory, Canada, and even France, speaking on behalf of the European Union.

The case of Panama is unique, though: Trump has an outstanding tax evasion case in the country and could be looking to settle scores (and protect his wallet) with some saber-rattling. Maybe he also has some kind of financial interests in Greenland and Canada. If only the president-elect saw dollar signs in Southern California. Maybe then, people who are losing their homes and livelihoods to wildfires would be his priority.

Hafiz Rashid/
/

Conservatives Somehow Find a Way to Be Racist About LA Wildfires

Anything but climate change.

Firefighters fight the flames from the Palisades Fire
Apu Gomes/Getty Images

The right is blaming diversity, equity, and inclusion and “wokeness” for the response to massive wildfires in Southern California.

Several conservative pundits and personalities have gone after their favorite bogeymen on social media this week as fires have spread throughout the Los Angeles metro area, afflicting liberals, conservatives, the wealthy, and the poor alike.

Some bizarrely claimed that the shortage in firefighters was because “Los Angeles deliberately set out to exclude white men from becoming firefighters,” in the words of Matt Walsh.

X screenshot Matt Walsh @MattWalshBlog Los Angeles deliberately set out to exclude white men from becoming firefighters, and now they don’t have enough firefighters to prevent their city from burning to the ground. DEI is a cancer that destroys everything it touches.

Others blamed DEI and wokeness more broadly.

X screenshot ollin Rugg @CollinRugg When you have a city that prioritizes "DEI" and other pointless initiatives, stuff like this is bound to happen. No matter how loud you scream, they never listen. It's a disease. Record rainfall over the past few years and it all just went back into the ocean.

Threads screenshot donaldjtrumpjr 2h 2 hours ago Can we rename DEI to DIE since that’s what seems to happen to the people downstream of those who place woke virtue signaling far above competency?!?

X screenshot Elon Musk @elonmusk DEI means people DIE

Megyn Kelly went on a tirade on her radio show Wednesday, blaming Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass and Los Angeles Fire Department Chief Kristin Crowley for prioritizing “diversity,” attacking Crowley’s background.

“Who gives a s–t if the fire chief is gay? I’m sorry but who gives a flying fig about who she likes to sleep with; can you fight the f–king fires, madam? That’s the relevant question,” Kelly said.

Chaya Raichik, the bigot behind the “Libs of TikTok” account, also went after Crowley.

X screenshot Libs of TikTok @libsoftiktok Meet Los Angeles Fire Chief Kristin Crowley. She boasts about being the first female and LGBTQ fire chief in the LA Fire Department. Promoting a culture of DEI is her priority. Does this make you feel safer?

Many on the right cited a 2017 speech by right-wing comedian Adam Carolla, who complained that he was rejected when he applied to be a Los Angeles firefighter because he was “not Black, Hispanic, or a woman,” as evidence. But Carolla’s story, if true, took place in the 1980s, not recently, a fact lost on these conservatives. And in another bizarre turn, pundit Charlie Kirk railed against sign language interpreters during emergency briefings, calling them a “distraction” and “over the top.”

In reality, one major reason for the shortfall in firefighters in Los Angeles is because Bass cut the city’s firefighting budget by $17.6 million, while increasing the police department’s by $126 million. But conservatives aren’t going to complain about a higher police budget. Nor are they going to realize that climate change is the root cause of increased wildfires. Maybe they think shooting at a wildfire can put it out.

Trump’s and Musk’s Disgusting Response to California Fires
Malcolm Ferguson/
/

Elon Musk Sets His Sights on Toppling Another World Leader

Not satisfied with what he’s done to America, the world’s richest man is now looking to interfere in a European country.

Elon Musk stands with his arms crossed at a UFC match
Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC

Elon has zeroed in on his next political target: U.K. Prime Minister Keir Starmer.

The world’s richest man has been consulting with his right-wing allies to devise a strategy to oust the Labour Party’s Starmer before the next election, according to a report from the Financial Times Thursday.

Musk has been antagonizing Starmer on X for some time, but according to people familiar with the matter, he is now focused on finding a way to destabilize the Labour government and bolster other alternatives.

“His view is that Western civilisation itself is threatened,” one source told FT.

Musk has been rallying to free far-right, Islamaphobic hooligan Tommy Robinson from prison since the new year and thinks that all-out civil war is “inevitable” in the nation. He’s also been calling for a national investigation into the grooming and exploitation cases in the Midlands region of England. Musk blames Starmer, who was a director of public prosecutions at the time, for his oversight on the issue.

Musk’s attempted toppling of Starmer is another installment in his efforts to exert the same political influence he has in the United States in Europe. The billionaire has been singing the praises of Germany’s far-right, nativist Alternative for Germany, or AfD,  Party. He published an op-ed in a German newspaper in which he wrote, “Portraying the AfD as far-right is clearly false, considering that Alice Weidel, the party’s leader, has a same-sex partner from Sri Lanka! Does that sound like Hitler to you? Come on!” He has since been accused of election interference by the German government but has shown no signs of stopping. He is also scheduled to host AfD leader Alice Weidel live on X sometime before the German elections in February.

Meanwhile, Musk is also closing in on a massive telecommunications deal with Italy’s far-right government, entrenching himself in the Eurozone.

Malcolm Ferguson/
/

Top New York Court Deals Trump Yet Another Blow on Sentencing

Donald Trump just got more terrible news in his hush-money case, as he desperately waits for the Supreme Court to save him.

Donald Trump
Scott Olson/Getty Images

The highest court in New York has declined Donald Trump’s request that they stop his scheduled sentencing in his hush-money case on Friday. Judge Juan M. Merchan will sentence him unless the Supreme Court steps in to deny him.

The president-elect was convicted on 34 felony counts of falsifying business records to hide an affair with adult film actress Stormy Daniels during his 2016 campaign. He has vehemently denied any wrongdoing.

Merchan has already said he does not intend to sentence Trump to prison. If he is fined, which also seems unlikely, his attorneys are expected to argue that this process is an undue burden on Trump as he prepares to take office again.

Trump has been begging the Supreme Court to help him evade sentencing for weeks now, even trying to incur his presidential immunity—but to no avail thus far.

“I never falsified business records. It is a fake, made up charge by a corrupt judge who is just doing the work of the Biden/Harris Injustice Department, an attack on their political opponent, ME!” Trump railed on Truth Social last weekend.

This story has been updated.

Hafiz Rashid/
/

Republicans’ “Biden Corruption” Informant Reaches His Inglorious End

Alexander Smirnov has finally been sentenced to prison. Let’s see how Republicans try to spin this one.

Congressional Integrity Project launches a mobile billboard calling out House Oversight Chairman James Comer for having his own Shell Company on December 18, 2023 in Tompkinsville, Kentucky.
Danielle Del Valle/Getty Images for Congressional Integrity Project
The Congressional Integrity Project launches a mobile billboard calling out House Oversight Chairman James Comer for having his own shell company, on December 18, 2023, in Tompkinsville, Kentucky.

The star witness who falsely alleged that President Joe Biden and his son Hunter took a $10 million bribe from Ukraine was sentenced to six years in prison Wednesday.

Republicans repeatedly touted the testimony of Alexander Smirnov as the smoking gun against the president and his son, using it in an attempt to impeach Biden. But in February last year, Smirnov was indicted by special counsel David Weiss and charged with lying about the Bidens’ involvement with Ukrainian energy company Burisma, collapsing House Republicans’ case.

Last month, Smirnov pleaded guilty to four felony charges, which included one count of obstruction of justice and three tax evasion charges, and admitted to fabricating the conspiracy. As a condition of Smirnov’s plea deal, prosecutors agreed to ask for a maximum of six years in prison. Smirnov, a dual U.S.-Israeli citizen, also has to pay about $675,000 in restitution to the IRS for his tax evasion charges.

Smirnov’s sentencing should end the case against the president and his son, with the only remaining loose end being Weiss’s final report, and Attorney General Merrick Garland will decide whether that should be made public. A jury convicted Hunter Biden on gun charges in June, and he pleaded guilty to tax charges in September. But President Biden pardoned his son before he could be sentenced in either case.

With Donald Trump set to be sworn in as president in less than two weeks, Republicans could attempt to pretend that this entire saga never happened. Or Representative James Comer and company might try to find another “informant” and gin up new charges against the Bidens, following through on Trump’s threats to go after his enemies. Trump’s pick to run the FBI, Kash Patel, zealously wants to put those threats into action. The next few months will show whether this case is really over.

Malcolm Ferguson/
/

Elon Musk Suddenly Backtracks on His Biggest DOGE Promise

Musk is finally admitting the Department of Government Efficiency is going to be a total bust.

Elon Musk is seen in profile as he stands in Congress and holds a cup
Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images

Elon Musk is reneging on his biggest DOGE promise.

In a live interview on X Wednesday evening with political strategist Mark Penn, the billionaire conceded that his initial goal of cutting the federal budget by “at least $2 trillion” was a taller task than he first believed. 

“Do you think the $2 trillion is a realistic number now that you’re looking more closely at it?” Penn asked. 

“I think we’ll try for $2 trillion. I think that’s the best-case outcome,” Musk responded. “But I do think that you kind of have to have some overage. I think if we try for $2 trillion, we’ve got a good shot at getting one [trillion].” 

This is vindicating for budget specialists who have been deeply skeptical about Musk’s claims from the jump, as cutting $2 trillion from a $6.8 trillion budget is essentially unfeasible. 

Musk has been touting DOGE as a fiscal savior fighting big government ever since Trump named him as co-chair of the advisory body in November. But its potential grows more and more questionable as Trump’s inauguration draws nearer—and as Republican intraparty rifts grow more pronounced. Musk’s retraction on the $2 trillion he boldly proclaimed onstage at the Madison Square Garden Rally is only the latest example. 

Ellie Quinlan Houghtaling/
/

Trump Spoke With Alito Before Asking SCOTUS for Hush-Money Favor

Supreme Court Justice Samuel Alito said he and Donald Trump did not discuss the request during their secret talk.

Donald Trump and Supreme Court Justice Samuel Alito in his robe.
Jabin Botsford/The Washington Post/Getty Images

Donald Trump appears to have a cozier relationship with the Supreme Court than previously thought.

The president-elect reportedly had a private call with Justice Samuel Alito on Tuesday, according to ABC News. Hours later, Trump filed a request with the court to dismiss his hush-money sentencing.

Alito spoke with Trump to recommend one of his former law clerks to a position within the forthcoming administration. Then, the following day, Trump’s lawyers had their own request of the bench: Block Trump’s criminal hush-money sentencing, reported ABC’s Katherine Faulders.

“William Levi, one of my former law clerks, asked me to take a call from President-elect Trump regarding his qualifications to serve in a government position,” Alito told the network on Wednesday. “I agreed to discuss this matter with President-elect Trump, and he called me yesterday afternoon.”

Levi is reportedly being considered as general counsel of the Department of Defense. Court analysts who spoke with ABC said that while it’s not wholly unusual for sitting justices to recommend their former clerks to future positions, it is rare that they would have a direct conversation with a president in order to do so.

Alito also denied discussing the hush-money case with Trump, telling the network that he and the president-elect “did not discuss any other matter that is pending or might in the future come before the Supreme Court.”

Alito has faced calls from within the government to recuse himself in cases relating to Trump. In July, New York Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez introduced impeachment articles against Alito and Justice Clarence Thomas for their bad habit of accepting lavish gifts from Republican billionaires (and failing to properly disclose them).

Trump requested an administrative stay Wednesday on the sentencing for his sole criminal conviction, claiming that the high court’s July immunity ruling should prevent him from having to face consequences. Trump’s sentencing is currently scheduled for Friday.

Malcolm Ferguson/
/

The Federal Reserve Thinks Trump is Going to Make Inflation Much Worse

Officials are deeply worried that the incoming president's policies on immigration and trade will cause inflation to rise.

Donald Trump scowls as he stands behind Jay Powell
Drew Angerer/Getty Images
Donald Trump and Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell shortly after Trump nominated him for the post in 2017

Officials at the Federal Reserve are worried that Trump’s policies will cause inflation to rise once again. Recent meeting notes included four separate mentions of the economic impact of changes on immigration, inflation, and trade policy, according to CNBC reporting.

“Almost all participants judged that upside risks to the inflation outlook had increased,” the minutes said. “As reasons for this judgment, participants cited recent stronger-than-expected readings on inflation and the likely effects of potential changes in trade and immigration policy.”

Trump has been making broad threats about hardline tariffs against China, Canada, and Mexico, as well as promising mass deportations and deregulation. All of these things are causing the Fed to move carefully.

Officials noted that they still expect inflation to get down to 2 percent, but not until 2027 at the earliest.

“In discussing the outlook for monetary policy, participants indicated that the Committee was at or near the point at which it would be appropriate to slow the pace of policy easing,” the meeting minutes said.

Hafiz Rashid/
/

Report: AIPAC Spent a Record Amount on the 2024 Election

The pro-Israel group spent more than $45 million, most of which was used to unseat two Democratic members of Congress.

A joint session of Congress
Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images
Congress convenes to certify the 2024 election.

During the 2024 elections, the Israel lobby poured at least $45.2 million into winning candidates for Congress, the most by any organization in history, according to a new report from Sludge.

The report states that 349 senators and members of the House of Representatives, or 65 percent of Congress, received money from the American Israel Public Affairs Committee or its affiliated super PACs in both parties. For example, Republican House Speaker Mike Johnson received at least $654,000, while House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries, a Democrat, received at least $933,000.

AIPAC in particular targeted two Democratic members of the House: Representatives Cori Bush of Missouri and Jamaal Bowman of New York, each known for their progressive reputations and for being among the first in Congress to call for a ceasefire in Gaza. AIPAC spent $20 million to back their primary election opponents Wesley Bell and George Latimer, respectively, successfully unseating Bush and Bowman.

It’s a massive increase from AIPAC’s spending in 2022, which only amounted to $13 million in contributions to congressional campaigns. This time, the lobby upped its spending due to opposition to Israel’s brutal war in Gaza, which has created a humanitarian catastrophe and led to a massive civilian death toll.

Candidates that it backed oppose a ceasefire to end the war, which has continued unabated for more than a year and led to war crimes charges against Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, former Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant, and Hamas military leader Mohammed Deif. But Israel still receives unconditional backing from the United States from President Biden as well as President-elect Donald Trump, and that will only become stronger when Trump is sworn in.

Edith Olmsted/
/

Rudy Giuliani Doesn’t Want to Go to Court for the Dumbest Reason

Giuliani is due to appear in court on Friday.

Rudy Giuliani frowns and looks down while walking
Alex Kent/Getty Images

Rudy Giuliani is trying to get out of attending in-person trial proceedings, after being held in contempt of court, by pretending that his life is in danger.

Lawyers for the former New York City mayor argued in a filing Wednesday that their client cannot attend a session in person at the end of the week. Giuliani had appeared virtually in court on Monday.

“He is 80 years old and suffers from a number of medical conditions,” the lawyers explained, noting that he has issues with his knee, lungs, and heart.

The filing also cited “a number of credible death threats” against the disgraced politician.

“As one of the more outspoken critics of the current Iranian regime, at a time of heightened terrorism concerns following the recent events in New Orleans and Las Vegas and the escalating conflict between Israel and Iran and its various proxies, it is reasonable to take extra precautions regarding Mayor Giuliani’s safety, and limit travel whenever possible,” the filing said.

It’ll be interesting to see whether the profound concern for Giuliani’s safety extends to two weeks from now, when his lawyers requested permission for their client’s trial to be delayed so he could attend Donald Trump’s presidential inauguration festivities.

