Trump Forced Vivek Ramaswamy Out of Doge for Being Too Irritating
Turns out, Vivek Ramaswamy is too annoying even for Donald Trump.
Vivek Ramaswamy’s time as the potential co-chair of the not-yet-real Department of Government Efficiency appears to be coming to an end.
The biotech executive has reportedly been clashing with the “rank and file” of the cost-cutting department, CBS reported Sunday, just hours before Donald Trump’s inauguration. Reporter Jennifer Jacobs noted that Ramswamy is being encouraged to exit the agency.
“Vivek has worn out his welcome,” one person close to Trump told CBS.
People around the other co-chair of the department, world’s-richest-man and major Trump donor Elon Musk, have expressed frustration with Ramaswamy’s lack of involvement in the massive undertaking. Despite the fact that both appointees spent considerable time at Trump’s Mar-a-Lago resort during the transition, the pair have reportedly not worked together for a while. Ramaswamy had no comment for the network.
Last week, Trump personally implored Ramaswamy to consider taking Ohio’s Senate seat, recently vacated by Vice President-elect JD Vance, if it was offered to him by Governor Mike DeWine. Ramaswamy had publicly backed out of the race to replace Vance in November after Trump announced him as a potential DOGE co-chair. Ramaswamy seemingly changed his mind over the last week, however, meeting with DeWine to discuss the appointment.
But Ramaswamy didn’t get the job—instead, the gig went to Ohio Lieutenant Governor Jon Husted. Moments before DeWine’s announcement, an anonymous source close to Ramaswamy told Reuters that the biotech executive is planning to launch a run to replace a term-limited DeWine as Ohio’s governor in 2026, a move that would further solidify his exit out of Trump’s inner circle. Ramaswamy is expected to formally announce the bid by the end of the month, according to Fox News.
Still, Ramaswamy isn’t totally on the outs. The multimillionaire was spotted Monday morning arriving at the Capitol ahead of Trump’s inauguration.