Ellie Quinlan Houghtaling/
/

Trump Forced Vivek Ramaswamy Out of Doge for Being Too Irritating

Turns out, Vivek Ramaswamy is too annoying even for Donald Trump.

Vivek Ramaswamy stands in the Capitol ahead of Donald Trump's inauguration
Saul Loeb/AFP/Getty Images

Vivek Ramaswamy’s time as the potential co-chair of the not-yet-real Department of Government Efficiency appears to be coming to an end.

The biotech executive has reportedly been clashing with the “rank and file” of the cost-cutting department, CBS reported Sunday, just hours before Donald Trump’s inauguration. Reporter Jennifer Jacobs noted that Ramswamy is being encouraged to exit the agency.

“Vivek has worn out his welcome,” one person close to Trump told CBS.

People around the other co-chair of the department, world’s-richest-man and major Trump donor Elon Musk, have expressed frustration with Ramaswamy’s lack of involvement in the massive undertaking. Despite the fact that both appointees spent considerable time at Trump’s Mar-a-Lago resort during the transition, the pair have reportedly not worked together for a while. Ramaswamy had no comment for the network.

Last week, Trump personally implored Ramaswamy to consider taking Ohio’s Senate seat, recently vacated by Vice President-elect JD Vance, if it was offered to him by Governor Mike DeWine. Ramaswamy had publicly backed out of the race to replace Vance in November after Trump announced him as a potential DOGE co-chair. Ramaswamy seemingly changed his mind over the last week, however, meeting with DeWine to discuss the appointment.

But Ramaswamy didn’t get the job—instead, the gig went to Ohio Lieutenant Governor Jon Husted. Moments before DeWine’s announcement, an anonymous source close to Ramaswamy told Reuters that the biotech executive is planning to launch a run to replace a term-limited DeWine as Ohio’s governor in 2026, a move that would further solidify his exit out of Trump’s inner circle. Ramaswamy is expected to formally announce the bid by the end of the month, according to Fox News.

Still, Ramaswamy isn’t totally on the outs. The multimillionaire was spotted Monday morning arriving at the Capitol ahead of Trump’s inauguration.

Hafiz Rashid/
/

Biden Issues Last-Minute Pardons to Save People From Trump

Joe Biden has issued preemptive pardons to protect people just ahead of Donald Trump’s inauguration.

Joe Biden
Mandel Ngan/Pool/Getty Images

At almost the last minute, President Biden issued surprising preemptive pardons for some of Donald Trump’s enemies. 

On Monday morning, Biden issued pardons to Anthony Fauci, the infectious diseases expert who took on the Covid-19 pandemic, as well as Mark Milley, the former chair of the Joint Chiefs of Staff. He also pardoned the members and staff of the House January 6 committee, which was led by Democrat Bennie Thompson and Republican Liz Cheney, as well as Washington Metro Police and U.S. Capitol Police officers who testified before the committee. 

The pardon recipients have all been attacked by Trump and his supporters, and many on the right have called for them to be criminally charged. Milley has reportedly told former colleagues that he fears being court-martialled by Trump out of revenge for his actions during Trump’s first term, where he checked some of the then-president’s worst impulses. 

Fauci’s time advising the White House during the Covid-19 pandemic led to frequent clashes with Trump over how to manage public health, with the two parting ways on acrimonious terms. The January 6 pardons stem from various threats they’ve received from Trump and his supporters, as well as from Trump’s appointees, such as Kash Patel, who have vowed to take revenge on the president-elect’s behalf.  

Biden shocked many of his supporters last month when he pardoned his son Hunter from all present and future crimes out of fear that the coming Trump administration would single him out. Monday’s pardons seem to be protecting some of the right’s favorite bogeymen from Trump’s vengeance, which could come soon after he is sworn in later in the day.

Ellie Quinlan Houghtaling/
/

Trump’s TikTok Stance Is Already Sparking a MAGA Civil War

Donald Trump has promised to keep TikTok available in the U.S.

A phone screen displays the TikTok logo. An American flag is behind the phone.
Nicolas Economou/NurPhoto/Getty Images

Donald Trump’s promise to save TikTok has divided him from a throng of Senate Republicans, sparking disunity in the party just hours before the MAGA leader is scheduled to retake the Oval Office.

Several key Republicans, including House Speaker Mike Johnson and Senators Tom Cotton and Pete Ricketts, have pushed back against Trump’s efforts to keep the popular video-sharing app in the U.S. market.

“I think we will enforce the law,” Johnson told NBC News on Sunday.

In a joint statement, Cotton and Ricketts reiterated their support for the bipartisan legislation banning the platform, praising American companies for suspending their relationships with TikTok and its Chinese-owned parent company ByteDance.

“We commend Amazon, Apple, Google, and Microsoft for following the law and halting operations with ByteDance and TikTok, and we encourage other companies to do the same. The law, after all, risks ruinous bankruptcy for any company who violates it,” Cotton and Ricketts wrote.

“Now that the law has taken effect, there’s no legal basis for any kind of ‘extension’ of its effective date,” they continued. “For TikTok to come back online in the future, ByteDance must agree to a sale that satisfies the law’s qualified-divestiture requirements by severing all ties between TikTok and Communist China.”

TikTok preemptively went dark on Saturday, causing its 170 million American users to lose access to the platform and their accounts before the ban was legally mandated. The platform explicitly blamed Joe Biden for its shutdown, even though Biden had said he would not enforce the law before leaving office.

Trump then claimed he was examining a 90-day pause on TikTok’s ban, stipulating that the company’s divestment from ByteDance would also have to result with the U.S. gaining an ownership stake in the app. Such a pause is technically permitted within the bounds of the law, which allows for such a break so long as a sale of the company is in progress. Failing those specifications would technically see Trump in a position of flouting the two other branches of government, both of whom have supported upholding the national security-oriented restriction.

When TikTok spontaneously resumed operations on Sunday, it returned with a message for users that the company was working with “President Trump on a long-term solution that keeps TikTok in the United States.”

“We thank President Trump for providing the necessary clarity and assurance to our service providers that they will face no penalties providing TikTok to over 170 million Americans and allowing over 7 million small businesses to thrive,” the multibillion dollar company wrote in a statement on its platform. “It’s a strong stand for the First Amendment and against arbitrary censorship.”

On Sunday, far-right political pundit and Turning Point USA founder Charlie Kirk caught flak for backing the president-elect’s decision, with Truth Social users torching the duo for fighting to keep “Chinese spyware alive.”

Edith Olmsted/
/

Trump’s Presidency May Start With a Grift Because of Course

Donald Trump does love some product placement.

Donald Trump pumps his fist as he arrives at the White House before his inauguration
Scott Olson/Getty Images

Donald Trump’s Bible scam may be about to hit a new all-time low.

Singer-songwriter Lee Greenwood suggested Sunday night that Trump might be sworn in on a Trump-branded Bible.

“When Donald Trump puts his hand on the Bible and swears the oath to take care of the country, and he’s the 47th president of the United States, I’m hoping it will be this Bible—” Greenwood told Fox News at Trump’s inauguration rally, holding up a special Gold Edition of Trump’s God Bless the USA Bible.

“There are only gonna be 5,000 of these. And I know he’s going to take the oath by putting his hand on several Bibles. He might do this one as well,” Greenwood continued.

It’s possible that Greenwood is just trying to sell something during his five minutes on television. Last week, Trump’s inauguration committee announced that the president-elect would use the same two bibles that he used during his first swearing-in in 2017: one that Abraham Lincoln used in 1861 and another that was gifted to Trump by his mother in 1955.

The kitschy copies of the Good Book are a joint venture between Trump and Greenwood, who popularized the song for which it’s named. As of August, the “only Bible endorsed by President Trump,” as the website boasts, had already raked in $300,000 in royalties for the president-elect.

While normal copies of Trump’s Bible usually go for around $60, special editions “commemorating the 45th and 47th president” are available on preorder for $99.99.

What better way to illustrate that for Trump, taking the oath of office has never been anything more than a money-making grift than for him to use it as an opportunity to sell Bibles?

Malcolm Ferguson/
/

Trump Plans to Unleash Dizzying Array of Executive Orders on Day One

Donald Trump is expected to use his inauguration to sign dozens of executive orders covering immigration, climate, and more.

Donald Trump holds up a clenched fist as if in victory
Rebecca Noble/Getty Images

Donald Trump has a massive lineup of executive orders prepped and ready to sign.

Trump is expected to sign dozens of executive orders after he’s sworn in around noon on Monday. They will focus on immigration, the DEI culture wars, energy, and more. Fox News estimates Trump will sign more than 200 orders, while NBC News reports he will sign at least 50 and perhaps over 100.

A source familiar with the orders told Fox News that he will declare a national emergency at the border, designate drug cartels as foreign terrorist organizations, direct the military to focus on the southern border, end Biden-era energy policies, terminate the “Green New Deal” (perhaps a reference to the Inflation Reduction Act), and exit the Paris Climate Accords.

“The president is issuing a historic series of executive orders and actions that will fundamentally reform the American government, including the complete and total restoration of American sovereignty,” the official said to Fox News.

Trump is also expected to sign an executive order ending birthright citizenship, a White House official said Monday. The Guardian’s Lauren Gambino also noted that the orders will pause refugee resettlement for “at least four months” and “end asylum.”

Semafor is reporting that one executive order will be aimed at establishing a version of the Department of Government Efficiency, led by billionaire Elon Musk and (for now) Vivek Ramaswamy, into every federal agency.

The legal ramifications of these orders—particularly ending birthright citizenship, which is a constitutional amendment—are yet to be seen.

Ellie Quinlan Houghtaling/
/

Trump Kicks Off Presidency With Ominous Message About January 6

Donald Trump is promising to start his new term by throwing accountability out the window.

Donald Trump speaks at a podium in Capital One Arena the night before his inauguration
Al Drago/Bloomberg/Getty Images

There is no higher premium in Donald Trump’s second administration than loyalty.

The president-elect is reportedly planning to make good on his promise to save some of his most ferocious supporters, with a slew of pardons on the immediate horizon for some January 6 offenders.

Speaking at an inauguration eve rally in Washington, Trump claimed that the forthcoming pardons would make his supporters “very happy,” once again referring to the convictees—who tore through the U.S. Capitol complex in a deadly riot, halting Congress’s certification of votes in delirious support of his failed presidential bid—as “hostages.”

“And tomorrow, everybody in this very large arena will be very happy with my decision on the J-6 hostages,” Trump told the crowd Sunday. “Very happy. I think you will be very, very happy.”

CNN reported that sources familiar with Trump’s plants have claimed that a flurry of pardons are expected as part of a mountain of executive orders that Trump will sign on his first day back in office. The extent of the pardons is unclear, though Trump’s nonviolent supporters would be an easy target for the executive decision.

What’s less obvious is what Trump will do for some 174 January 6 defendants who were charged with using a deadly or dangerous weapon against Capitol police.

Approximately 1,270 January 6 defendants have been convicted in the years since they stormed the Capitol, though only a couple hundred are actually serving prison time for their involvement.

If Trump does decide to legally forgive those members of his base, he’d be at odds with Vice President-elect JD Vance, who told Fox News last week that Trump’s more violent supporters didn’t deserve pardons.

“I think it’s very simple, look if you protested peacefully on January 6, and you had Merrick Garland’s Department of Justice treat you like a gang member, you should be pardoned,” Vance told host Shannon Bream. “If you committed violence on that day, obviously you shouldn’t be pardoned. And there’s a little bit of a gray area there.”

In Trump’s 2024 “Person of the Year” interview with Time, the incoming president reissued his intentions to focus on his suffering supporters: “I’ll be looking at J6 early on,” Trump told the magazine. “Maybe the first nine minutes.”

Read more about the potential pardons:
JD Vance Pisses Off MAGA With January 6 Pardon Suggestion
Edith Olmsted/
/

Trump’s New Plans Have Turned Inauguration into an Absolute Disaster

The ceremony was moved indoors because of extreme cold.

The U.S. Capitol ahead of Donald Trump’s inauguration
Brendan McDermid/Reuters/Bloomberg/Getty Images

Donald Trump’s indoor inauguration has reportedly turned into a real “shitshow.”

Not every lawmaker planning to attend Trump’s swearing-in may not be able to squeeze into the Capitol Rotunda, four lawmakers and aides told Politico Sunday. While the invite to move inside was originally extended to those on the presidential platform and members of Congress, it’s looking like the guest list may continue to shrink.

“Simply put, there’s not enough room,” one senior Republican aide told Politico. “It’s a shitshow.”

The last-minute scramble to adjust plans for the weather has sparked confusion among lawmakers about whether they would be able to attend with their spouses, or if their guests would be moved to other locations throughout the building. Major donors, some of whom gave millions of dollars to Trump’s inauguration fund, are also reportedly scrambling to secure a spot. CNN’s Kaitlan Collins reported Monday that there were roughly 1,800 seats in Emancipation Hall, where Trump is scheduled to make remarks after being sworn-in in an entirely different room.

Reasonably speaking, the Rotunda is about 7,200 square feet, which could fit roughly 1,000 people if they were sitting church-style, without accounting for a stage or other spacial concerns. Photos of Ronald Reagan’s indoor ceremony in 1985 showed that everyone was standing, while pictures of preparations for Monday’s ceremony show rows of folding chairs.

Meanwhile, NewsNation reported that the room could fit 2,000 people max, and a Trump spokesperson denied a rumor that only 99 people would be admitted. So, one can imagine it would be somewhere in the middle. But just hours before the ceremony, it was still anyone’s guess.

Lightening the load, dozens of Democrats have already said they will not be attending, including former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, Michelle Obama, and Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, who said simply, “I don’t celebrate rapists.”

Last week, the president-elect announced that his inauguration would be moved indoors due to severely low temperatures in Washington, leaving some of his supporters who had traveled hundreds of miles to see him sworn in feeling left out in the cold.

Edith Olmsted/
/

Republicans Want to Punish Divorced People to Fund Tax Cuts

House Republicans are trying to find ways to save money.

House Ways and Means Committee Chair Jason Smith speaks during a hearing
Bill Clark/CQ-Roll Call, Inc/Getty Images
House Ways and Means Committee Chair Jason Smith

Republicans are considering removing “head of household” as an option for filing status on U.S. tax returns as part of their plan to extend Donald Trump’s 2017 tax plan.

The House Ways and Means Committee released a menu-like list of possible options for funding the extension, which will likely benefit corporations and raise the national deficit by as much as $15 trillion. One solution would “eliminate the Head of Household filing status.”

The head of household status was designed to benefit single parents who take on the primary responsibility of caring for a dependent, allowing them to be charged lower rates on more income. For example, in 2025, the 12 percent tax bracket begins at $11,925 for single filers, but $17,000 for head of household filers, according to the Tax Foundation.

Some believe that this creates what is known as a “marriage penalty,” meaning that if you want to get married, your tax rate will increase. Well, it seems that’s just not going to work for the pro-family Republican Party, which is set on seeing all those unmarried cat women not-so-happily wed to hyper-masculine MAGA men!

But removing this status will likely hurt another group of vulnerable people: divorcees with children. It could be especially problematic for anyone considering getting a divorce, but trapped by financial circumstances.

The change could save as much as $192 billion over 10 years, according to the list.

That’s not the only bad money-making idea Republicans are mulling over: they also pitched raising the threshold for government funded free school lunches to save $3 million, taxing tuition scholarships, and cutting Medicaid matching programs, which could potentially cause states to cut benefits and restrict eligibility.

Malcolm Ferguson/
/

Bill Gates Becomes the Latest Billionaire to Bow Down to Trump

Add the Microsoft CEO to the long list of billionaires trying to land in Trump’s good graces.

Bill Gates
John Nacion/Getty Images

Another billionaire chooses Trump. This time, it’s the historically liberal Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates.

Gates told The Wall Street Journal that he was “impressed” by the president-elect.

“I had a chance to go have a long, and actually quite intriguing dinner with him,” Gates said in an interview with The Wall Street Journal. He noted that he talked to Trump for three hours, along with Trump aide Susie Wiles and Gates’s aide Larry Cohen.

“I spoke a lot about HIV, and that the foundation’s literally working on a cure for that. We’re at an early stage, and so he, in the Covid days accelerated vaccine innovation, so I was asking him if maybe the same kind of thing could be done here, and we both got … pretty excited about that,” said Gates. He also noted that they got excited talking about a cure to polio. “I felt like he was energized and looking forward to helping to drive innovation.… I was frankly impressed with how well he showed a lot of interest in the issues I brought up.”

It’s a stunning remark from Gates, one of the richest people in the world, who previously said he donated more than $50 million to Kamala Harris’s presidential campaign. The news of the meeting comes after Trump claimed last month that the billionaire was begging to have a meeting with him.

It also comes after Elon Musk has entered Trump’s inner circle, and other billionaires trail closely behind. Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg and Amazon founder Jeff Bezos are expected to sit together with Musk on the dais at Trump’s inauguration on Monday, as is TikTok CEO Shou Zi Chew. This rallying of tech heavyweights around the incoming president, even in the face of his right-wing base, only reaffirms what Trump has been saying over and over again: Everybody does want to be his friend.

Edith Olmsted/
/

Trump Fans Are Pissed Over New Inauguration Plans

Apparently some people wanted to freeze their butts off for Donald Trump.

Chairs are set up on the National Mall ahead of Donald Trump’s inauguration
Kayla Bartkowski/Getty Images

Donald Trump’s supporters were feeling a little left out in the cold Friday after the president-elect announced his inauguration ceremony was moving indoors due to predictions of severely low temperatures.

In two interviews Friday, MSNBC spoke with a few disappointed MAGA fans on the streets of Washington, D.C., who were coming to terms with the fact that they would not be able to watch Trump be sworn in on the steps of the U.S. Capitol.

“I mean, we came all the way to Washington from Oklahoma, and you know, now we’re not going to see it?” said one man. “We might as well have stayed home and watched it on TV!”

“It’s actually something we’ve been looking forward to for historical purposes, and being a part of it, that’s once in a lifetime,” a different man said. Another man with him chimed in, “Absolutely!”

“Made all the plans, all the arrangements to come up and be a part of this event,” the first man continued. “And all of a sudden to hear that it’s being indoors, that’s—”

“We’re prepared for the weather!” interjected the second man.

While Trump’s fans aren’t pleased, everyone else just thinks it’s funny that the man obsessed with crowd size might have a severely underwhelming turnout.

Dan’s Cafe, a local Washington bar, noted on X that for Trump’s fans, the walls of the U.S. Capitol never presented much of a barrier to entry.

Screenshot of a tweet
Screenshot

Others were shocked by Trump’s apparent lack of resilience.

Screenshot of a tweet
Screenshot

While others thought it seemed very unpresidential to avoid the cold.

Screenshot of a tweet
Screenshot
