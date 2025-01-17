Ohio Governor Snubs Trump With Vance Replacement in Senate
Ohio Governor Mike DeWine picked JD Vance’s replacement—and it’s not who Donald Trump wanted.
Ohio Lieutenant Governor Jon Husted will take Vice President-elect JD Vance’s place in the Senate, Governor Mike DeWine announced Friday, in an apparent snub to Donald Trump.
“This is an unusual situation and it’s frankly a very heavy responsibility,” DeWine, a two-term former senator himself, told reporters at the Ohio Statehouse in Columbus. “I think I have a pretty good idea of what it takes to succeed in the United States Senate and what it takes to represent your state.”
“The person that is best suited to serve as the United States senator is a person who has served next to me for the last six years,” DeWine said. “I know his knowledge of Ohio, I know his heart, I know his skills. And all of that tells me that he is the right person for this job.”
“John Husted will be right at home in the United States Senate.”
DeWine laid out his criteria for selecting Husted, clarifying that he “wanted someone who knew Ohio,” emphasizing the state’s agricultural and cultural diversity, and who could also understand the fundamental interplay between the federal government and the state government.
“There is so much interaction, and so much of we—of what I do, is impacted not just by the laws of Congress, but frankly by the different rules and regulations put forward by the president and the executive branch,” DeWine continued.
“Third, I wanted someone who would go to the United States Senate and work. I wanted a workhorse,” DeWine added, stressing the state of the country’s military and national security.
“Finally, the next person who goes to the U.S. Senate, I know would have to run and run and run,” the governor said, noting that the Ohio senatorial replacement would need to be able to win over the state’s denizens by the 2026 election.
Husted has been allied with DeWine since they ran together to lead Ohio in 2018. He also served as Ohio’s secretary of state and was in the running to replace DeWine in 2026, when the term-limited governor’s career atop Ohio politics is slated to end.
“I look forward to working with President Trump and JD Vance to make America great again,” Husted told reporters following his appointment. “I have dedicated most of my professional life to serving the state of Ohio, and stepping away as lieutenant governor is not easy.”
In the wake of the announcement, Ohio Democrats highlighted Husted’s controversial background in the state’s politics, including avoiding depositions and soliciting donations from FirstEnergy as the energy company sought to secure a bailout for its nuclear power plants—something that the Ohio Capital Journal described as the “largest corruption scheme in state history.”
“While Governor DeWine may have handed Husted a literal get out of jail free card, Ohioans won’t tolerate a career politician with a penchant for corruption and scandal,” Ohio Democratic Party Chair Elizabeth Walters said in a statement. “It’s already clear we can’t trust Husted. Over the next two years, Democrats will work tirelessly to hold Husted accountable and will be contesting this competitive seat in the midterm election.”
It’s the first time that Ohio has had to fill a Senate vacancy since 1974, when William B. Saxbe left the seat to serve as the United States attorney general.
Vance officially resigned from the post last week. Under Ohio law, DeWine was singularly tasked with appointing his replacement. Husted will operate as senator until 2026, when a special election will determine who will serve in the role until the term expires in 2029.
DeWine was tight-lipped throughout the months-long process to fill Vance’s vacancy, but other potential candidates included Ohio Treasurer Robert Sprague, former state Senator Matt Dolan, Ohio Secretary of State Frank Larose, Columbus-area Congressman Mike Carey, and former Ohio Republican Party Chair Jane Timken.
Trump threw a molotov into the mix just days before Husted’s appointment, personally imploring Vivek Ramaswamy to take the seat if it were offered to him. Ramaswamy publicly backed out of the race to replace Vance in November after Trump announced him as a potential co-chair for the not-yet-real Department of Government Efficiency alongside world’s-richest-man Elon Musk. But Ramaswamy seemingly changed his mind over the last week, meeting with DeWine to discuss the appointment. DeWine also visited Mar-a-Lago last week.
Moments before DeWine’s announcement, an anonymous source close to Ramaswamy told Reuters that the biotech executive is planning to launch a run to become Ohio’s governor.
This story has been updated.