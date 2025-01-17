Trump Fans Are Pissed Over New Inauguration Plans
Apparently some people wanted to freeze their butts off for Donald Trump.
Donald Trump’s supporters were feeling a little left out in the cold Friday after the president-elect announced his inauguration ceremony was moving indoors due to predictions of severely low temperatures.
In two interviews Friday, MSNBC spoke with a few disappointed MAGA fans on the streets of Washington, D.C., who were coming to terms with the fact that they would not be able to watch Trump be sworn in on the steps of the U.S. Capitol.
“I mean, we came all the way to Washington from Oklahoma, and you know, now we’re not going to see it?” said one man. “We might as well have stayed home and watched it on TV!”
“It’s actually something we’ve been looking forward to for historical purposes, and being a part of it, that’s once in a lifetime,” a different man said. Another man with him chimed in, “Absolutely!”
“Made all the plans, all the arrangements to come up and be a part of this event,” the first man continued. “And all of a sudden to hear that it’s being indoors, that’s—”
“We’re prepared for the weather!” interjected the second man.
While Trump’s fans aren’t pleased, everyone else just thinks it’s funny that the man obsessed with crowd size might have a severely underwhelming turnout.
Dan’s Cafe, a local Washington bar, noted on X that for Trump’s fans, the walls of the U.S. Capitol never presented much of a barrier to entry.
Others were shocked by Trump’s apparent lack of resilience.
While others thought it seemed very unpresidential to avoid the cold.