How Zuckerberg Sucked Up to Stephen Miller Before Changing Meta Rules
Mark Zuckerberg reportedly met with the senior Trump adviser just before publicly announcing all the changes to Meta.
It didn’t take much to get Mark Zuckerberg to go along with Donald Trump’s aims.
According to The New York Times, Zuckerberg met with Trump adviser Stephen Miller in late November and was told by Miller that he could help America, but on Trump’s terms. Miller said that Trump was taking on diversity, equity, and inclusion principles, as well as cracking down on immigration.
Zuckerberg didn’t have a problem with any of it, the Times reported, citing anonymous sources. The Meta CEO told Miller and other Trump officials that he wouldn’t get in the way of Trump’s agenda and would focus on making tech products. He blamed the DEI initiatives at his company Meta on Sheryl Sandberg, his former chief operating officer, and said that things were changing at the company. This meant a reset, including layoffs.
In early January, Zuckerberg even gave Miller a private meeting where he explained the upcoming changes at Meta, and on January 10, the tech mogul announced to the public that Meta would be getting rid of its DEI policies.
The whole series of events indicates that Meta’s overhaul seems to have occurred in close coordination with Trump and his team, who are much more emboldened than they were eight years ago. Miller is more powerful now than he was in Trump’s first term, and has fewer internal opponents.
All of this doesn’t bode well for the next four years. Miller’s pet issue is immigration, and Trump has already pledged to begin mass deportations shortly after he is sworn in. Miller will be helping the president-elect draft many executive orders in the early weeks and months after the inauguration, and Republicans in Congress will only be too happy to help with extreme bills like the Laken Riley Act.
Zuckerberg isn’t the only tech baron falling in line behind Trump, as Jeff Bezos, Elon Musk, and others are changing their policies and sending the president-elect money. With loyal extremists like Miller in Trump’s inner circle, and the country’s powerful tech oligarchs staying out of his way, there aren’t many people capable of checking the next president.