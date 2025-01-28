Trump’s New DHS Secretary Proves How Annoying She Is in First Video
Kristi Noem is celebrating her new job with a weird cosplay video.
Newly appointed DHS Secretary Kristi Noem is in New York City cosplaying as an ICE agent.
“Here in New York City this morning, we are gettin’ the dirtbags off these streets,” said Noem, wearing an official ICE bulletproof vest over her jacket in a video captioned “7 AM in NYC. Getting the dirt bags off the streets.” (An earlier version of the post with a misspelling of dirt bags was deleted.)
The post came as the Department of Homeland Security began conducting ICE raids in New York City Tuesday morning as part of President Trump’s sweeping immigration crackdown.
“Just now. Enforcement operation in NYC. Criminal alien with kidnapping, assault & burglary charges is now in custody—thanks to ICE,” Noem wrote in a different post that same morning. “Dirtbags like this will continue to be removed from our streets.” The video attached to the post showed ICE agents leading a man away in cuffs at around 6 a.m.
ICE, DHS, and other federal agencies have been posting pictures of arrests and keeping daily tallies of those arrested. A similar process occurred in Chicago two days ago, and the Trump administration is looking to do the same in every major city.
“My goal is to arrest as many public safety and national security threats as possible and move on to the other priorities,” Immigration czar Tom Homan told CNN on Sunday.
Noem will be leading the “counterterrorism” part of DHS’s efforts. A longtime Trump advocate, Noem even sent her state’s national guard all the way to the southern border while she was governor of South Dakota last year, ignoring her state while it was flooding.