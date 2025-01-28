Trump’s New DHS Secretary Proves How Annoying She Is in First Video

The post came as the Department of Homeland Security began conducting ICE raids in New York City Tuesday morning as part of President Trump’s sweeping immigration crackdown.

7 AM in NYC. Getting the dirt bags off the streets. pic.twitter.com/AlDD819K89 — Secretary Kristi Noem (@Sec_Noem) January 28, 2025

“Just now. Enforcement operation in NYC. Criminal alien with kidnapping, assault & burglary charges is now in custody—thanks to ICE,” Noem wrote in a different post that same morning. “Dirtbags like this will continue to be removed from our streets.” The video attached to the post showed ICE agents leading a man away in cuffs at around 6 a.m.

ICE, DHS, and other federal agencies have been posting pictures of arrests and keeping daily tallies of those arrested. A similar process occurred in Chicago two days ago, and the Trump administration is looking to do the same in every major city.