Trump’s Extreme Immigration Raids Now Sweeping Up Native Americans
Donald Trump’s immigration raids are rounding up the native inhabitants of this land.
Donald Trump’s mass deportation efforts are already going too far and have caused Native Americans to be questioned and detained.
At least 15 Native people in New Mexico and Arizona have reported that they’ve been stopped, questioned, or detained by federal law enforcement officials during immigration roundup efforts since Wednesday, according to Navajo Nation officials. They were asked to provide proof of citizenship despite being Indigenous to the United States.
In a news release, the Navajo Nation said its officials contacted the governors of Arizona and New Mexico, the Department of Homeland Security, and U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement to follow up on the reports.
“My office has received multiple reports from Navajo citizens that they have had negative, and sometimes traumatizing, experiences with federal agents targeting undocumented immigrants in the Southwest,” said the office of Navajo President Buu Nygren.
One Navajo woman was reportedly questioned by ICE after her workplace in Scottsdale, Arizona, was raided Wednesday morning, and was asked to show proof that she was Native, Arizona state Senator Theresa Hatathlie, who is Diné/Navajo, told CNN. The woman and seven other Indigenous people were lined up behind white vans and questioned for two hours without a way to contact their families.
“Now is it ICE or some other entity? I don’t know,” said Hatathlie, whose district includes Navajo land. “I did work with some individuals to confirm whether or not ICE did do that worksite raid, but the communication back to me was that it’s not a normal practice for ICE to confirm a raid or not.”
The woman was eventually allowed to use her cell phone and contact family members for proof of Native citizenship and then was allowed to leave, Hatathlie said.
With Trump reportedly dissatisfied with the pace of deportations and urging higher detention numbers with higher-profile raids, incidents like these are sure to continue as officers rush to meet the administration’s quotas. Due diligence is going to be swept aside as long as the president and right-wing lawmakers can claim that they are deporting large numbers of undocumented immigrants. All the while, more citizens and legal immigrants are likely to be swept up.