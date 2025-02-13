Tesla Name Quietly Removed From Federal Contract After Uproar
The State Department has suddenly deleted any mention of “Tesla” after facing massive backlash over its recent contract.
The State Department was set to buy $400 million worth of armored Teslas from Elon Musk over the next five years. But after a report from Drop Site News on Wednesday exposed the massive conflict of interest, the department quietly deleted the word “Tesla” and changed the $400 million line item to a generic “armored electric vehicles.”
“After @DropSiteNews revealed Tesla was forecast to be given a $400 million contract for “Armored Tesla,” the State Department altered its spreadsheet to obscure Tesla’s role,” Ryan Grim wrote on X. “Metadata shows the spreadsheet was revised several hours after our story published.”
“I’m pretty sure Tesla isn’t getting $400M. No one mentioned it to me, at least,” Musk wrote on X.
The “armored Tesla” notation was made in December 2024, a month after Trump was elected.
The State Department did not respond to Drop Site News when asked about the sudden edit in the federal contact.
The question then is: Was this just a very dubious mistake? Or a clear cover-up?