The 46 Democrats Who Voted for Republicans’ Racist Immigration Bill
Far too many Democrats just helped Republicans send the Laken Riley Act to Donald Trump’s desk.
On Wednesday, the House of Representatives passed the Senate’s version of the Laken Riley Act, which allows for the deportation and detention of any undocumented immigrant merely suspected of a nonviolent crime, with 46 Democrats joining every Republican in approving the bill.
With the House’s passage, the bill now heads to Donald Trump’s desk, where he will likely sign it into law and claim his first victory. Law enforcement will soon be able to detain undocumented immigrants merely accused of a crime, without being convicted or even formally charged, and begin deportation proceedings. The bill does not include protections for children or DACA recipients. On Monday, 12 Democrats joined every Republican in the Senate to pass the bill.
The following 46 Democrats in the House voted to enact the Laken Riley Act:
- Sanford Bishop—Georgia
- Brendan Boyle—Pennsylvania
- Nikki Budzinski—Illinois
- Janelle Bynum—Oregon
- Jim Costa—California
- Joe Courtney—Connecticut
- Angie Craig—Minnesota
- Henry Cuellar—Texas
- Sharice Davids—Kansas
- Don Davis—North Carolina
- Shomari Figures—Alabama
- Laura Gillen—New York
- Jared Golden—Maine
- Vicente Gonzalez—Texas
- Maggie Goodlander—New Hampshire
- Josh Gottheimer—New Jersey
- Adam Gray—California
- Josh Harder—California
- Jahana Hayes—Connecticut
- Steven Horsford—Nevada
- Marcy Kaptur—Ohio
- Greg Landsman—Ohio
- Susie Lee—Nevada
- Mike Levin—California
- Stephen F. Lynch—Massachusetts
- John Mannion—New York
- Lucy McBath—Georgia
- April McClain-Delaney—Maryland
- Kristen McDonald Rivet—Michigan
- Dave Min—California
- Joseph Morelle—New York
- Jared Moskowitz—Florida
- Chris Pappas—New Hampshire
- Marie Gluesenkamp Perez—Washington
- Hillary J. Scholten—Michigan
- Kim Schrier—Washington
- Terri A. Sewell—Alabama
- Eric Sorensen—Illinois
- Greg Stanton—Arizona
- Suhas Subramanyam—Virginia
- Tom Suozzi—New York
- Emilia Sykes—Ohio
- Dina Titus—Nevada
- Ritchie Torres—New York
- Derek Tran—California
- Eugene Vindman—Virginia