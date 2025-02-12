Here’s How Trump Actually Got Mark Fogel Free From Russian Prison

Donald Trump secured the transfer of Mark Fogel, an American detainee in Russia, back to the United States. But while many of the details remain fuzzy, it’s looking like he may have made a prisoner swap to do it.

Trump’s national security adviser Mike Waltz released a statement saying that Steve Witkoff, Trump’s special envoy to the Middle East and other advisers had “negotiated an exchange that serves as a show of good faith from the Russians and a sign we are moving in the right direction to end the brutal and terrible war in Ukraine.”