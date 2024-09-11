Stable Genius Trump Has a Brilliant Plan to End Ukraine War

Some Republicans, wanting to look tough on immigration, claim that Springfield is being overwhelmed by the immigrants—and to make their point, they’re even spreading malicious lies about the Haitians. Vance, who is Donald Trump’s running mate, tweeted Monday, “Reports now show that people have had their pets abducted and eaten by people who shouldn’t be in this country.” On Tuesday, he repeated the claim, only allowing that “it’s possible, of course, that all of these rumors will turn out to be false.”

And yet, DeWine refused to condemn such rhetoric. When asked whether he would “denounce other Ohio Republicans who are elevating those claims,” the governor said he was just there to establish “the essential facts,” and referred to the city manager’s statement about “any of these particular matters.”

“Look,” he added, “I came here today because I thought it was important to outline for the people, not only of Springfield, but of Ohio and the country, what the essential facts are. The essential facts I have gone over to the best of my knowledge, are the essential facts.”