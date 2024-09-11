Stable Genius Trump Has a Brilliant Plan to End Ukraine War
Donald Trump unveiled his excellent foreign policy during the presidential debate.
Donald Trump gave a weak answer when asked how he would end Russia’s invasion of Ukraine during the presidential debate Tuesday night.
Trump took off on a winding answer, which seemed to attack President Joe Biden for not speaking to Russian President Vladimir Putin at all.
“I’ll speak to one, I’ll speak to the other, I’ll get ‘em together,” Trump said at one point.
When ABC’s moderator David Muir asked Trump to clarify whether he wanted Ukraine to win the war, Trump responded, “I want the war to stop.”
Muir then pushed Trump to say whether he believed it was in the U.S.’s best interest for Ukraine to win, he again refused to answer the question.
“I think it’s in the U.S.’s best interest to get this war finished and f—just get it done!” Trump said.