Trump Crashes Out Demanding Praise as Newsom Threatens to Sue Him
Donald Trump thinks Los Angeles would have been totally “obliterated” if it weren’t for him.
Donald Trump still believes sending the National Guard into Los Angeles is a stellar idea.
California Governor Gavin Newsom has already accused the executive order of being unconstitutional, and announced Monday the Golden State’s intention to sue the Trump administration for the overextended breach.
But the president didn’t have the desires of Californians in mind when news of the impending lawsuit broke. Instead, he was waiting for their gratitude.
“We made a great decision in sending the National Guard to deal with the violent, instigated riots in California,” Trump posted on Truth Social. “If we had not done so, Los Angeles would have been completely obliterated.”
“The very incompetent ‘Governor,’ Gavin Newscum, and ‘Mayor,’ Karen Bass, should be saying, ‘THANK YOU, PRESIDENT TRUMP, YOU ARE SO WONDERFUL. WE WOULD BE NOTHING WITHOUT YOU, SIR.’ Instead, they choose to lie to the People of California and America by saying that we weren’t needed, and that these are ‘peaceful protests,’” the president continued. “Just one look at the pictures and videos of the Violence and Destruction tells you all you have to know.”
“We will always do what is needed to keep our Citizens SAFE, so we can, together, MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!” he added.
In an interview with podcaster Brian Tyler Cohen, Newsom warned that the escalating situation in Los Angeles should serve as a warning sign for communities around the country as to just how far the Trump administration will go to execute its anti-immigration agenda.
“This is a preview for things to come. This isn’t about L.A. per se, it’s about us today, and you—everyone watching—tomorrow. Donald Trump is unhinged right now,” Newsom said.
Thousands of locals flooded the streets of Los Angeles over the weekend in a stunning visual protest of the president’s agenda. Protesters blocked off a major freeway, trashed Waymos (self-driving cars), and organized outside City Hall and the Metropolitan Detention Center. In reaction, law enforcement officials shot rubber bullets and fired tear gas and flash bangs into crowds of civilians. The FBI added protesters suspected of throwing rocks at police cars to their Most Wanted list, and ominously threatened to intervene in the anti-Trump display without guidance from California or the White House.
At Trump’s behest, roughly 300 National Guard members arrived in Los Angeles on Sunday to squash the protests—the beginning of what is expected to be a wave of some 2,000 troops issued to the city.