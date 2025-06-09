Trump Crashes Out Demanding Praise as Newsom Threatens to Sue Him

But the president didn’t have the desires of Californians in mind when news of the impending lawsuit broke. Instead, he was waiting for their gratitude.

“We made a great decision in sending the National Guard to deal with the violent, instigated riots in California,” Trump posted on Truth Social. “If we had not done so, Los Angeles would have been completely obliterated.”

“The very incompetent ‘Governor,’ Gavin Newscum, and ‘Mayor,’ Karen Bass, should be saying, ‘THANK YOU, PRESIDENT TRUMP, YOU ARE SO WONDERFUL. WE WOULD BE NOTHING WITHOUT YOU, SIR.’ Instead, they choose to lie to the People of California and America by saying that we weren’t needed, and that these are ‘peaceful protests,’” the president continued. “Just one look at the pictures and videos of the Violence and Destruction tells you all you have to know.”