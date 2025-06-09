Skip Navigation
Breaking News
Breaking News
from Washington and beyond
Most Recent Post
Ellie Quinlan Houghtaling/
/

Kash Patel Sends Ominous Threat in Response to L.A. Protests

The FBI director is escalating Trump’s already wild threats to California.

FBI Director Kash Patel testifies in Congress and makes a hand gesture as if to say this is the limit.

The FBI says it will act on its own to squash the Los Angeles anti-ICE protests.

FBI Director Kash Patel issued an ominous threat to the city and its residents late Sunday night, claiming that his agency would intervene in the multiday anti-Trump display without explicit direction.

“Just so we are clear, this FBI needs no one’s permission to enforce the constitution,” Patel posted on X. “My responsibility is to the American people, not political punch lines. LA is under siege by marauding criminals, and we will restore law and order. I’m not asking you, I’m telling you.”

In a move that Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem should agree with, California announced it would sue the federal government Monday, arguing that the Trump administration’s order to send hundreds of National Guard troops toward Los Angeles, without coordination with the state’s governor, was an unconstitutional breach of power.

Hours earlier, FBI Public Affairs Assistant Director Ben Williamson shared that Patel had gotten off a call with “senior leadership” addressing what they referred to as “riots” in L.A., specifying that Patel and FBI Deputy Director Dan Bongino had “offered all necessary resources from FBI HQ” to address the situation. Williamson said the pair “reiterated the position that any perpetrator who attacks or interferes with law enforcement will be aggressively pursued and brought to justice.”

Bongino made it plain that one of the agency’s primary targets would be individuals suspected of assaulting officers, writing on X that he and Patel had notified all FBI teams to pursue suspected individuals “long after order is firmly established.”

“We will not forget. Even after you try to,” Bongino posted.

But Republicans have so far not been very successful at pinpointing wrongdoing in Los Angeles. Instead, some viral videos circulating in conservative circles of protest-related violence in the city are actually not from the weekend at all, but were instead taken in 2020 during the Black Lives Matter protests.

Most Recent Post
Edith Olmsted/
/

What the Hell Was Dr. Phil Doing at the ICE Raids in Los Angeles?

As if things weren’t already bad enough, Trump’s pseudo-doctor lackey is fanning the flames in California.

Dr. Phil listens to someone not picured on screen.
Roy Rochlin/Getty Images

Donald Trump’s ally Dr. Phil McGraw is back to making anti-immigrant propaganda for Donald Trump’s administration.

The conservative television personality commonly known as “Dr. Phil” was embedded among Immigration and Customs Enforcement officers with a camera crew during the raids in Los Angeles last week that sparked multiple days of protests, CNN reported Monday.

A spokesperson for Dr. Phil’s right-wing channel, Merit TV, confirmed to CNN that the footage from the raid will be used as part of a special report on Dr. Phil Primetime to provide viewers with a “firsthand look at the targeted operations” of Trump’s immigration crackdown.

The report will also include an interview with Donald Trump’s border czar Tom Homan, who has ramped up his rhetoric during the administration’s escalating immigration efforts in California—even threatening to have California Governor Gavin Newsom arrested. In an interview Monday, Homan readily admitted that the raids are rounding up individuals with no criminal record.

Dr. Phil’s action-packed programming will undoubtedly be used to support administration officials’ outlandish claims that the protests are a form of “invasion” or “insurrection,” allowing them to continually escalate their law enforcement actions. Trump has already bypassed Newsom’s authority to call in the National Guard, and law enforcement has deployed flash grenades, tear gas, and rubber bullets against protesters and journalists alike.

In January, Dr. Phil accompanied ICE agents on raids around Chicago, an early action of the Trump administration’s crackdown on undocumented immigrants. The longtime Trump ally has proven to be an outspoken advocate for the president’s immigration agenda.

Most Recent Post
Malcolm Ferguson/
/

ICE Director Admits He’s Rounding Up People Without Criminal Records

In an interview with MSNBC, Tom Homan quadrupled down on his nationwide crackdown.

ICE Director Tom Homan addresses reporters outside the White House
Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images
ICE Director Tom Homan

Border czar Tom Homan once again admitted with complete confidence that many of the people arrested in recent ICE raids have zero criminal history.

“[Does] everyone that has been arrested by ICE agents have a criminal record like you’ve described?” an MSNBC host asked Homan on Monday.

“Absolutely not,” Homan replied.

Homan and ICE continue to operate their draconian deportation campaign with impunity, rounding up anyone they can find to get their arrest and deportation numbers up. As of June 1, there were 7,781 people in ICE detention with no criminal record.

The border czar continued, noting that sanctuary cities make it harder for ICE to kidnap innocent people with no criminal records from their homes without trial.

“I said from day one, January 20th: We will prioritize public safety threats and national security threats. However, we will enforce law. We’re gonna enforce immigration law … especially in sanctuary cities, where we can’t get the bad guy in the safety and security of a jail,” he said. “They’re released into the street, well we gotta go to the street and find them. And when we find them, many times they’re with others.” Los Angeles is a sanctuary city.

Homan is going after immigrants who are playing by the “rules” too, as many of the people detained were in the middle of obtaining legal residence here.

“ICE’s new operation involves RE-arresting people who are currently undergoing the court process in full compliance with the law, with the goal of stripping them of a right to a court hearing and subjecting them to “expedited removal” instead,” Aaron Reichlin-Melnick of the American Immigration Council wrote on X in response. “This data proves that ICE and DHS are in fact NOT focusing on people with criminal records. It’s the opposite; they’re deprioritizing people with records.”

It’s clear that the Trump administration is applying a “guilty by association” narrative to justify this process.

“Others that are in the United States illegally may not be a criminal target, but guess what?” Homan said. “If ICE is there and arrests that bad guy and other aliens are there, we’re going to arrest them. That’s what sanctuary cities get.”

Most Recent Post
Ellie Quinlan Houghtaling/
/

Musk Tries to Cozy Up to Trump After Extreme Response to L.A. Protests

Elon Musk wants to fall back in Donald Trump’s good graces after their very public fight just a few days ago.

Elon Musk bends his head slightly while Donald Trump licks his llips. They are standing in a crowd at the Ultimate Fighting Championship.
Joe Raedle/Getty Images

Just days after publicly flaming Donald Trump for allegedly being named in the Epstein Files, tech billionaire Elon Musk is cozying back up to the president.

The dynamic DOGE duo’s relationship burst into flames Thursday as Musk attempted to kill the president’s “big, beautiful bill.” In back-to-back posts, Trump and his ex-financier unloaded on one another on each of their respective social media platforms, accusing each other of being unlikable, untrustworthy, and even unreal.

But by Sunday, Musk was back to elevating Trump’s opinion, retweeting one of the president’s diatribes on the anti-ICE protests in Los Angeles.

X Elon Musk @elonmusk: (screenshot of Trump Truth Social post on L.A. riots)

Law enforcement officers have gone toe-to-toe with protesters in Los Angeles for the last three days as locals take a visible stand against the president’s anti-immigration agenda. The situation has since boiled into a sizable federal-versus-state predicament, with California Governor Gavin Newsom announcing the state’s intent to sue the Trump administration for breaching the Constitution by sending hundreds of National Guard troops to intervene.

Musk also reshared a post from Vice President JD Vance declaring that the administration will not condone “rioting and violence.” Vance’s post included another screenshot of Trump’s Truth Social feed, in which the president referred to L.A. as a “once great American city” that had been overrun and “invaded” by “illegal aliens and criminals.”

Screenshot X Elon Musk @elonmusk: 🇺🇸🇺🇸 Quote tweet JD Vance @JDVance: This moment calls for decisive leadership. The president will not tolerate rioting and violence. (screenshot of Trump Truth Social post)

“Now violent, insurrectionist mobs are swarming and attacking our Federal Agents to try and stop our deportation operations—But these lawless riots only strengthen our resolve,” Trump wrote, directing Secretary of Homeland Security Kristi Noem, Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth, and Attorney General Pam Bondi to “liberate” the City of Angels from what he perceives to be a “migrant invasion.”

“Order will be restored, the Illegals will be expelled, and Los Angeles will be set free. Thank you for your attention to this matter!” Trump posted.

Most Recent Post
Malcolm Ferguson/
/

Trump’s Birthday Military Parade Just Took Another Sinister Turn

The Army shared a video on social media of a tank transporter festooned with graffiti reading “Hang Fauci & Bill Gates”

Donald Trump dances like an idiot while speaking to members of the military
BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP/Getty Images
Donald Trump in May

As the Army transports military equipment to the nation’s capital in preparation for next week’s military parade in honor of its 250th birthday—and Trump’s 79th—one tank transporter carried a sinister, graffitied message: “Hang Fauci & Bill Gates.” A video of that transporter was shared by the Army’s official X account and was viewied nearly 700,000 times after it was left up for 24 hours. It has subsequently been taken down and disavowed: “That statement does not align with Army values,” Steve Warren, an Army spokesperson, told The Washington Post, which first reported on the graffiti.

Dr. Anthony Fauci,  head of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, rose to prominence as a key member of the White House Coronavirus Task Force during the Covid pandemic. His leadership and deference to science made him a villain of the right, resulting in him being placed under investigation by the GOP and receiving countless “credible death threats.” Microsoft co-founder and billionaire philanthropist Bill Gates has also long been the center of right-wing ire and conspiracy theories. 

While it’s not clear who is responsible for the graffiti, it is deeply troubling to see a call for the murder of two high-profile, politically liberal civilians on an Army vehicle and on the Army’s official account. It underscores the charged political environment that surrounds the Trump administration. The parade itself—scheduled for June 14—will be a massive, resounding demonstration of the military’s power and loyalty to Trump. 

Most Recent Post
Edith Olmsted/
/

California City Terminates ICE Contract Amid L.A. Protests

At least one city has officially booted ICE out.

A line of ICE officers, covered head to toe and wearing gace masks, stands in front of a line of protesters, many of them holding phones up pointed at the officers.
Tayfun Coskun/Anadolu/Getty Images
ICE officers and national guards confront protesters outside the Metropolitan Detention Center in Los Angeles, on June 8, amid protests over immigration raids.

Glendale, California, which is located just minutes from Los Angeles where anti-ICE protests erupted this weekend, has decided to end a contract with Immigration and Customs Enforcement to hold detainees in its jail.

In a press release Sunday, city officials said that “public perception of the ICE contract—no matter how limited or carefully managed, no matter the good—has become divisive.”

“And while opinions on this issue may vary—the decision to terminate this contract is not politically driven. It is rooted in what this City stands for—public safety, local accountability, and trust,” the statement said.

Ahead of the unrest in Los Angeles, Glendale had come under some scrutiny over a 2007 contract to house ICE detainees despite a 2018 sanctuary state law ensuring that no local law enforcement resources are used for the purpose of immigration enforcement.

In one year, the city collected $6,000 to house ICE detainees, and the Los Angeles Times reported that the city receives $85 per detainee per day. In the last week, two ICE detainees were held in Glendale’s detention center, leading to an outcry over the city’s potentially unlawful compliance, as the Trump administration has moved to increase the number of daily ICE arrests.

But it seems that Glendale will no longer be complicit in the Trump administration’s immigration crackdown. The statement continued, emphasizing that local law enforcement was not responsible for enforcing immigration law, and that the city would remain in compliance with the law.

“The Glendale Police Department has not engaged in immigration enforcement, nor will it do so moving forward,” the statement said.

Just a few miles away in downtown Los Angeles, massive anti-ICE protests are still ongoing after immigration authorities arrested at least 44 immigrants Friday. In response to the protests, Donald Trump bypassed California Governor Gavin Newsom to deploy the National Guard, which has used tear gas, flash grenades, and rubber bullets against the protesters and journalists.

The decision on behalf of Glendale is a victory for the protesters and a clear response to the ongoing direct action in Los Angeles, as well as the Trump administration’s escalating efforts to conduct mass deportations of undocumented immigrants.

Most Recent Post
Ellie Quinlan Houghtaling/
/

Newsom Calls Trump “Stone-Cold Liar” as California Threatens to Sue

California Governor Gavin Newsom is furious about Trump sending in the National Guard to deal with protesters.

California Governor Gavin Newsom speaks during a press conference outdoors as two other men stand behind him.
Tayfun Coskun/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images

California Governor Gavin Newsom said the state will sue the Trump administration for deploying the National Guard to quell anti-ICE protests.

Law enforcement officers and protesters have clashed for three days in Los Angeles, where locals have taken a visible stand against the president’s anti-immigration agenda. In response, Donald Trump ordered hundreds of National Guard troops to intervene—a move that Newsom decried as a seed intended to “manufacture chaos and violence.”

“Donald Trump has created the conditions you see on your TV tonight,” Newsom told MSNBC, referring to Trump’s order as unconstitutional. “He’s exacerbated the conditions. He’s lit the proverbial match. He’s putting fuel on this fire.”

Trump’s executive order directed the Department of Defense to coordinate with affected governors to distribute National Guard troops throughout their states. But, as Newsom tells it, they never did, opening room for a lawsuit.

“There’s a protocol, there’s a process. He didn’t care about that,” Newsom said.

Newsom also said he spoke with the president for nearly 20 minutes over the phone late Friday—after the protests had started—but that the protests “barely” came up despite his attempts to steer the conversation towards L.A.

“He wanted to talk about all these other issues,” Newsom continued. “He never once brought up the National Guard. He’s a stone-cold liar; he said he did.”

“I’ve always wanted to approach engagement with the president of the United States in a respectful and responsible way. But there’s no working with the president, there’s only working for him. And I will never work for Donald Trump,” Newsom said.

In a separate interview with podcaster Brian Tyler Cohen, Newsom warned that defying the language of the executive order will allow Trump to replicate the situation in L.A. in cities across the country.

“This is a preview for things to come. This isn’t about L.A. per se, it’s about us today, and you—everyone wgatching—tomorrow. Donald Trump is unhinged right now,” Newsom said.

Most Recent Post
Edith Olmsted/
/

Trump Goes on Furious Late-Night Tantrum on L.A. Protests

Trump is making the already tense situation in Los Angeles even more precarious with his reactions.

Donald Trump speaking
Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images

Donald Trump went on a late-night social media tantrum Sunday, attacking the anti-ICE protesters in Los Angeles where he unleashed the National Guard.

Large protests in and around Los Angeles erupted Friday after immigration authorities arrested at least 44 people as part of Trump’s crackdown on undocumented immigrants. By Saturday, Trump overrode California Governor Gavin Newsom’s authority and called in the National Guard, the first time that force has been federalized since 1992.

Trump was quick to invent his own narrative to support this unprecedented step, in a post on Truth Social.

“A once great American City, Los Angeles, has been invaded and occupied by Illegal Aliens and Criminals,” Trump wrote Sunday. “Now violent, insurrectionist mobs are swarming and attacking our Federal Agents to try and stop our deportation operations—But these lawless riots only strengthen our resolve.”

Trump said he had directed his agency heads to “take all such necessary action to liberate Los Angeles from the Migrant Invasion and put an end to these Migrant riots.”

But as the protests stretched into the night, Trump continued his screed. He went on to attack Newsom, who has refused to back down from the administration’s escalating threats, and Mayor Karen Bass, who said she had been “disappointed” in the president’s decision to deploy the National Guard as it was “just political.”

Trump was incensed. “Governor Gavin Newscum and ‘Mayor’ Bass should apologize to the people of Los Angeles for the absolutely horrible job that they have done, and this now includes the ongoing L.A. riots. These are not protesters, they are troublemakers and insurrectionists. Remember, NO MASKS!” he wrote.

Trump couldn’t seem to stop posting about the protests, smearing the protesters who have been subjected to flash grenades and tear gas. “Paid Insurrectionists!” Trump wrote in another post.

Trump continued to try and cheerlead his outrageous response to the protests. “Looking really bad in L.A. BRING IN THE TROOPS!!!” he added past midnight.

“ARREST THE PEOPLE IN FACE MASKS, NOW! he wrote in yet another post.

Most Recent Post
Edith Olmsted/
/

Trump to Ax Federal Funding for California as Revenge Tour Escalates

Donald Trump continues to target Democratic-led states.

California Governor Gavin Newsom and Donald Trump speak while standing on a tarmac. Melania Trump stands behind her husband.
Mandel Ngan/AFP/Getty Images

Donald Trump is directing agencies to see where they can slash federal funding to the state of California, in a move that could start as soon as Friday, according to CNN

While the Trump administration is eyeing wider cuts, two sources told the outlet that the government was specifically targeting grants to schools in the University of California and California State University systems over alleged antisemitism on campus, the same rationale used to withhold federal funds from Harvard University and Columbia University. 

A White House official told CNN Friday afternoon that no formal decision had been made with regard to funding. 

California Governor Gavin Newsom responded to CNN’s report in a post on X, with a threat of his own.  

“Californians pay the bills for the federal government. We pay over $80 BILLION more in taxes than we get back. Maybe it’s time to cut that off, @realDonaldTrump,” wrote Newsom, whose state generates the highest tax revenue of any state in the country. 

In March, the Trump administration announced it was canceling $400 million in grants to Columbia, and in April said the government would withhold $2.2 billion in grants to Harvard. 

Trump’s crackdown at these universities has been part of a larger campaign to shutter pro-Palestinian speech on campuses. Last year at UCLA, a mob of celebrity-backed pro-Israel counter protesters attacked a pro-Palestinian encampment, calling for a “Second Nabka,” while police officers cowered in a nearby building. Meanwhile, Jewish students and a Jewish professor have filed a lawsuit against the university, claiming that the school allowed the pro-Palestinian protesters to prevent them from reaching certain parts of campus. 

This is the latest escalation in Trump’s ongoing efforts to kneecap the blue state. The Trump administration previously blocked California from accessing millions in FEMA grant money, which is particularly troubling as wildfire season begins in June. Late last month, Trump threatened to withhold federal funding to California over a transgender athlete’s planned participation in a track and field event, which the president claimed violated his February executive order banning transgender women from competing in women’s sports. 

Most Recent Post
Edith Olmsted/
/

Trump Brings Kilmar Abrego-Garcia Back, Completely Caving

The erroneously deported man is back in the United States — but it’s not all good news.

Kilmar Abrego Garcia's brother and mother stand next to each other with their arms linked during a press conference by Senator Chris Van Hollen. Abrego Garcia's brother wears a shirt calling for Abrego Garcia's return
Pete Kiehart/The Washington Post/Getty Images

Kilmar Abrego Garcia, the Maryland man wrongfully deported to a notorious prison in El Salvador, is back in the United States to face criminal charges alleging that he transported undocumented immigrants around the country, the attorney general announced Friday.
Attorney General Pam Bondi revealed in a press conference that Abrego Garcia had landed back in the U.S., after the government presented El Salvador with an arrest warrant for him. Salvadoran President Nayib Bukele had initially balked at the idea that he would ever return Abrego Garcia, saying in April that he would not “smuggle” a “terrorist” back into the U.S.
Bondi alleged that Abrego Garcia had a “significant role” in a smuggling ring that moved people, as well as firearms and narcotics, and said that the illegal transport of undocumented immigrants was his “full-time job.”
“This is what American justice looks like,” Bondi said, seemingly referring to due process, which she conveniently ignored for the last three months.
Bondi said that if Abrego Garcia is convicted, the government plans to return him to El Salvador after he completes his sentence, once again violating a judge’s order preventing his removal.
Bondi also mentioned a number of accusations from his alleged co-conspirators that were not included in the indictment. She claimed that co-conspirators had alleged Abrego Garcia had “abused” women “under his control,” while another had said he’d solicited nude images from minors, and yet another said he had played a role in a murder.
The Trump administration repeatedly insisted that there was no way to return Abrego Garcia, even though he had been deported as the result of an “administrative error,” according to one ICE official. Instead of facilitating his safe return, as ordered to do by the Supreme Court, administration officials set about smearing him as a dangerous “convicted” criminal and MS-13 gang member despite their thin evidence.
But last month, the government filed a two-count indictment under seal in Tennessee alleging that Abrego Garcia was involved in a yearslong conspiracy to transport undocumented immigrants from Texas.
The government has been quietly investigating a 2022 traffic stop, where Abrego Garcia was pulled over by Tennessee Highway Patrol for speeding and discovered to have eight passengers in the car. All of the men were Hispanic, and none possessed identification. Abrego Garcia told the officers they were working construction in Missouri, and he was let off with a warning.
The government spoke with a man named Jose Ramon Hernandez-Reyes in Alabama, who is currently serving a 30-month sentence for illegally reentering the country following a felony conviction for illegal transportation of undocumented immigrants. After being granted limited immunity, Hernandez-Reyes said that he’d met Abrego Garcia in Baltimore, and claimed to have hired him multiple times to help move undocumented immigrants across the country, ABC News reported.
While Abrego Garcia’s return demonstrates yet again that Donald Trump’s tough talk is subject to rollbacks, it has no tangible ramifications for the hundreds of other people subject to hasty and inhumane removals by the Trump administration. It may appear to be a positive step toward undocumented immigrants receiving due process, but that will have to be seen in court.
White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt had previously claimed that Abrego Garcia was “engaged in human trafficking” without offering any evidence to support that assertion. She and other members of the Trump administration have fought hard to oppose the U.S. judicial system, which has overwhelmingly opposed Abrego Garcia’s removal.
This story has been updated.
View More Posts
Read More:
Politics, Law, Supreme Court, Constitution, Foreign Policy, Health Care, Economic Inequality, Taxes, Washington