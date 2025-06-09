ICE Director Admits He’s Rounding Up People Without Criminal Records
In an interview with MSNBC, Tom Homan quadrupled down on his nationwide crackdown.
Border czar Tom Homan once again admitted with complete confidence that many of the people arrested in recent ICE raids have zero criminal history.
“[Does] everyone that has been arrested by ICE agents have a criminal record like you’ve described?” an MSNBC host asked Homan on Monday.
“Absolutely not,” Homan replied.
Homan and ICE continue to operate their draconian deportation campaign with impunity, rounding up anyone they can find to get their arrest and deportation numbers up. As of June 1, there were 7,781 people in ICE detention with no criminal record.
The border czar continued, noting that sanctuary cities make it harder for ICE to kidnap innocent people with no criminal records from their homes without trial.
“I said from day one, January 20th: We will prioritize public safety threats and national security threats. However, we will enforce law. We’re gonna enforce immigration law … especially in sanctuary cities, where we can’t get the bad guy in the safety and security of a jail,” he said. “They’re released into the street, well we gotta go to the street and find them. And when we find them, many times they’re with others.” Los Angeles is a sanctuary city.
Homan is going after immigrants who are playing by the “rules” too, as many of the people detained were in the middle of obtaining legal residence here.
“ICE’s new operation involves RE-arresting people who are currently undergoing the court process in full compliance with the law, with the goal of stripping them of a right to a court hearing and subjecting them to “expedited removal” instead,” Aaron Reichlin-Melnick of the American Immigration Council wrote on X in response. “This data proves that ICE and DHS are in fact NOT focusing on people with criminal records. It’s the opposite; they’re deprioritizing people with records.”
It’s clear that the Trump administration is applying a “guilty by association” narrative to justify this process.
“Others that are in the United States illegally may not be a criminal target, but guess what?” Homan said. “If ICE is there and arrests that bad guy and other aliens are there, we’re going to arrest them. That’s what sanctuary cities get.”