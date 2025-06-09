ICE Director Admits He’s Rounding Up People Without Criminal Records

“I said from day one, January 20th: We will prioritize public safety threats and national security threats. However, we will enforce law. We’re gonna enforce immigration law … especially in sanctuary cities, where we can’t get the bad guy in the safety and security of a jail,” he said. “They’re released into the street, well we gotta go to the street and find them. And when we find them, many times they’re with others.” Los Angeles is a sanctuary city.

Homan is going after immigrants who are playing by the “rules” too, as many of the people detained were in the middle of obtaining legal residence here.

“ICE’s new operation involves RE-arresting people who are currently undergoing the court process in full compliance with the law, with the goal of stripping them of a right to a court hearing and subjecting them to “expedited removal” instead,” Aaron Reichlin-Melnick of the American Immigration Council wrote on X in response. “This data proves that ICE and DHS are in fact NOT focusing on people with criminal records. It’s the opposite; they’re deprioritizing people with records.”