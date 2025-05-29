Stephen Miller Issues Chilling Warning About Daily ICE Arrest Goals
Donald Trump’s deputy chief of staff set a terrifying minimum for daily ICE arrests.
White House deputy chief of staff Stephen Miller warned that the number of Immigration and Customs Enforcement arrests are about to grow exponentially.
The Trump administration’s ghoulish immigration politico said on Fox News Wednesday that he and Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem were looking to set a goal of a “minimum 3,000 arrests for ICE every day” to reach a target of one million deportations a year.
“President Trump is gonna keep pushing to get that number up higher each and every single day so we can get all of the Biden illegals who were flooded into our country, out of our country,” he added.
Already, there has been a marked increase in deportations under Donald Trump. In the first 100 days of the Trump administration, ICE said it had removed a whopping 65,000 people. By comparison, ICE arrested 759 immigrants a day during the final stretch of the Biden administration.
Last week, ICE embarked on a nationwide sweep of arrests at immigration courts, dismissing immigrants’ legal cases just moments before taking them into custody.
Despite assurances from members of the Republican Party that Trump’s immigration crackdown would focus primarily on criminals, many of the individuals being detained have no criminal record. Some of them are U.S. citizens or legal residents and children. It’s clear that imposing such a high quota will lead to wrongful arrests on increasingly shaky legal grounds.
Boosting immigration enforcement will come with a hefty price tag: Congress’s latest budget bill has earmarked an additional $150 billion over five years to further the president’s immigration agenda. ICE has already begun to line the pockets of private prison companies to expand the government immigrant detention capacity with new facilities.