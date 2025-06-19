L.A. Dodgers Stand Up to ICE in Stunning Move as Trump War Escalates

The Los Angeles Dodgers blocked Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents from entering their stadium on Thursday, as Donald Trump escalates his crackdown on immigrants in the city of angels.

“This morning, ICE agents came to Dodger Stadium and requested permission to access the parking lots,” the L.A. Dodgers said in a statement Thursday afternoon. “They were denied entry to the grounds by the organization. Tonight’s game will be played as scheduled.”

The Los Angeles Times reported that masked agents and DHS officials were stationed outside Dodger Stadium in the morning, near the downtown parking lot entrance. It’s unclear whether anyone in the area was arrested. A source told the Times that the agents had gathered near the stadium for a briefing, but they left by the time images of their presence began to spread on social media.

ICE agents are taking up positions at the entrances to @Dodgers Stadium, media and crowd beginning to arrive pic.twitter.com/kezCNeLmpD — Kevin Takumi (@KevinTakumi) June 19, 2025

Protesters demonstrate as LAPD officers stand guard not far from federal agents, outside a gate of Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, on June 19 Mario Tama/Getty Images

Protesters arrived at Dodger Stadium after the agents’ photos and videos spread on social media, and the source told the Times that the Dodgers asked police to intervene after demonstrators arrived. Police officers formed a line in front of one of the stadium entrances, and the protest thinned out, LAist reported.

The L.A. Dodgers denying ICE agents entry to the stadium is a major move—especially as Trump has set his sights on Los Angeles as he ramps up his immigration war. Earlier this month, Trump sent both the National Guard and the Marines to Los Angeles to help ICE carry out its immigration raids and to crush the anti-ICE protests that had broken out in the city.