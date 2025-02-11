Pete Hegseth Torched for “F**king Racist” Move on Recruitment

The Baltimore-based Black Engineer of the Year Awards (BEYA) has historically been a key event for the Pentagon to recruit high-caliber STEM talent. One Army recruiter told the servicemember news outlet that BEYA is one of the “most talent-dense events we do,” and that the branch “need[s] the talent.” BEYA, in turn, recognizes on its website that the “U.S. military is one of the largest STEM employers in the nation.”

But despite its abundance of talent, recruiters were concerned that attending the event could infringe on Donald Trump’s anti-diversity, equity, and inclusion executive order. Hegseth has, from the jump, been totally on board with the radical shift, making the dissolution of long-standing diversity efforts a priority of his tenure.

On January 31, Hegseth declared that Black History Month, Women’s History Month, and other heritage month observations were officially “dead” and would no longer be recognized by the military. And on Monday, Hegseth made the first move in implementing Trump’s transgender ban on the armed forces, initiating a pause on integrating new trans troops.